Princess Cruises Announces New Five-Year Exercise Partnership

Carnival-owned Princess Cruises has announced an exclusive five-year licensing agreement with the largest global franchisor of boutique fitness brands, Xponential Fitness.

In partnership with the line’s exclusive provider of health, wellness, and fitness at sea, OneSpaWorld, this licensing agreement will make Princess Cruises the first cruise line to offer multiple curated fitness brands for customizable guest fitness experiences at sea.

Princess Cruises and Xponential Fitness Partnership

An exclusive five-year licensing agreement with Xponential Fitness, Inc. has been announced by Princess Cruises, kicking off the incorporation of the fitness brand’s outstanding boutique exercise experiences at sea.

Xponential Fitness will partner with OneSpaWorld, the line’s exclusive provider of health, wellness, and fitness at sea, and the fitness brand’s extensive offerings will be managed by OneSpaWorld’s fitness professionals and staff in onboard fitness and spa facilities.

This partnership will make Princess Cruises the first major cruise line to offer multiple curated fitness brands to create customizable guest fitness experiences at sea and will be available onboard all of Princess’ 15 ships.

Cruise Ship Gym (Photo Credit: ER_09 / Shutterstock)

With a minimum total of 120 licensed studio experiences and over eight Xponential brands across the fleet, the new fitness experiences will be made available onboard, including programs such as Club Pilates, Pure Barre, Yoga Six, CycleBar, Row House, AKT Dance, and StretchLab.

The president of Princess Cruises, John Padgett, stated, “Our goal is simply to provide the best vacation experiences in the world at the best value. Blending Xponential’s unmatched boutique fitness brand portfolio with OneSpaWorld’s beautifully-curated fitness program, developed over the course of our 25-year exclusive collaboration, allows us to align the most iconic brand in cruising with the best and most comprehensive offerings in the fitness industry.”

“Whether at your home, your local studio, your stateroom, the ship fitness center, sports court or lido deck, our guests can engage with Pure Barre, Club Pilates, YogaSix, StretchLab, Stride or any of their favorite fitness experiences,” Padgett added.

Read Also: Princess Cruises Launches The Love Boat Sale

Across its ten brands, Xponential Fitness has a mission to make boutique fitness accessible to everyone, and this five-year licensing agreement will further support its mission in expanding its inclusive offerings at sea.

XPLUS Virtual On-Demand

The largest global franchisor of boutique fitness brands, Xponential Fitness Inc., will also be provided on Princess Cruises via Xponential Fitness’ XPLUS virtual on-demand studio class subscription service.

XPLUS will be available in more than 23,000 staterooms on Princess’ proprietary digital content platform, OceanView. Guests will not need not be Xponential Fitness members to enjoy in-studio live classes and in-stateroom on-demand classes.

Furthermore, Princess guests will have the ability to continue their onboard experience post-cruise through XPASS at exclusive Princess discounted prices.

Danyal Ali, President of XPASS at Xponential Fitness, said, “This partnership will broaden the fitness experience available to the millions of guests who sail on Princess.”

“Our wide variety of fitness offerings, ranging from stretching to cycling, will provide everyone, including avid Xponential members and first-timers, the opportunity to experience our brands in addition to the existing extensive suite of OneSpaWorld services offered on board.”

“We look forward to working closely with OneSpaWorld to create extraordinary value for Princess and its guests. Clearly, the strong synergies among Princess Cruises, Xponential Fitness, and OneSpaWorld will create value for all involved in the partnership,” Ali explained.

Photo Credit: Joni Hanebutt / Shutterstock.com

The cruise line will also make Xponential Fitness merchandise available in onboard retail stores and on Princess’ on-demand services platform OceanNow.

Additionally, customized equipment packages from Xponential Fitness partners have been designed to complement its onboard boutique studios, delivered at sea by OneSpaWorld, one of the largest health and wellness services companies in the world.

In the excitement of this new licensing agreement, CEO, President, and Executive Chairman of OneSpaWorld, Leonard Fluxman stated, “We are thrilled to partner with Princess and Xponential to expand our delivery of personalized, custom Princess guest experiences at sea by incorporating the premier Xponential Fitness studio fitness brand content and its market-leading multi-modality programming into our offering.”

Read Also: Princess Cruises Introduces New Stateroom Upgrade Bidding Program

“Together with the Xponential Fitness team, we will design remarkable Princess-inspired fitness experiences for each Princess guest, continuing our 25-year commitment to innovate and deliver marvelous new guest experiences and memories,” Fluxman added.

As the line’s newest wellness partner, Xponential Fitness offerings will be made available at exclusive discounts to Princess Cruises’ more than 30,000 employees.

This agreement will make Xponential Fitness the Official Fitness Content Partner of Princess Cruises, and Princess Cruises will become the Official Vacation Partner of all Xponential Fitness brands.