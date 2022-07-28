Princess Cruises Announces Brand New 2023-2024 Itineraries

Princess Cruises has announced spectacular new itineraries and never-before-sailed destinations across the Americas for the cruise line as part of its upcoming 2023 and 2024 itineraries.

These options include 45+ itineraries from seven convenient North American homeports with amazing voyages that include the South Pacific and Hawaii, giving travelers even more destinations to explore.

Unmatched Destination Options

Princess Cruises will now be offering even more opportunities for travelers from North America to visit the iconic California Coast, the flavorful ports of Mexico, the laid-back islands of Hawaii and Tahiti, tropical Caribbean shores, the engineering marvel of the Panama Canal, and so much more.

In total, the new options include 47 curated itineraries and 214 departures during the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

“No one can match our unique combination of unparalleled itinerary choices,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “Whether you’re looking for a quick Caribbean getaway or a ‘bucket list’ trip to the South Pacific – or anything in between – Princess has got you covered.”

Sailing to Hawaii and Fiji for the First Time

The most exciting of these new itineraries include the cruise line’s newest ship, the Royal-class Discovery Princess, sailing to Hawaii for the very first time. The two 15-night voyages will feature overnight stays in Honolulu.

Photo Courtesy: Princess Cruises

The Grand-class Sapphire Princess will be offering two amazing 32-night itineraries that not only visit Hawaii with longer stays, but also visit Fiji for the first time ever. Calls in the tropical paradise of Tahiti are also part of these spectacular voyages.

Other ships that will be offering South Pacific and Hawaii sailings in 2023 and 2024 include Crown Princess, Diamond Princess, Emerald Princess, and Ruby Princess. All are sister ships in the cruise line’s popular Grand class.

Caribbean Options

Caribbean cruises are always popular year-round, and in 2023 and 2024 Princess Cruises will be offering 18 itinerary options from 5-21 nights, with a total of 126 departures. Both Galveston, Texas as well as Fort Lauderdale, Florida will be homeports for Caribbean sailings.

Photo Copyright: Cruise Hive

Together, these Caribbean cruises – available aboard the Grand-class Caribbean Princess, Emerald Princess, and Ruby Princess; the Royal-class Enchanted Princess, Regal Princess, and Sky Princess; and the Coral-class Island Princess – will visit 25 different island destinations, including Cozumel, Grand Cayman, Grand Turk, and Princess Cruises’ private Bahamian island, Princess Cays.

Of special interest will be the “More Ashore” late-night stays in Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao, San Juan, St. Maarten, and St. Thomas on select itineraries.

Transits of a Lifetime

Many cruise travelers dream of a Panama Canal transit, and Princess Cruises will be offering partial and full transit options from 10-15 nights aboard Emerald Princess, Island Princess, and Ruby Princess.

Photo Credit: Joseph Paguio / Shutterstock.com

Partial transits are roundtrip sailings from Fort Lauderdale, while full transits will be sailings between Fort Lauderdale and either Los Angeles or San Francisco.

Along the way, the combined itineraries include 18 other destinations on a total of 23 available departures.

Mexico Itineraries

Guests eager to visit Mexico will have options aboard Crown Princess, Diamond Princess, and Discovery Princess. The line’s newest vessel, Discovery Princess, will offer an extra-special itinerary, a 10-night “Mexican Riviera with Total Solar Eclipse” itinerary departing April 8, 2024, from Los Angeles.

Other Mexico sailings range from 5-10 nights, and include departures from both Los Angeles and San Francisco for west coast travel convenience.

Photo Courtesy: Princess Cruises

Furthermore, every 5-night “Cabo San Lucas Getaway” sailing will feature an overnight stay in that lively and colorful port on the tip of the Baja Peninsula.

California Adventures

Travelers can explore all along the California and Pacific coast with Princess Cruises in 2023 and 2024, as the line is offering 25 total departures of 13 unique itineraries ranging from 3-11 night sailings.

Crown Princess, Discovery Princess, Grand Princess, Ruby Princess, and Sapphire Princess will all be offering California itineraries, visiting 11 combined ports of call from Canada to Mexico. “More Ashore” late-night stays in San Francisco, San Diego, Seattle, Victoria, and Vancouver on select sailings will give guests even more time to enjoy and explore these rich and diverse ports.

Wherever cruise travelers want to go in 2023 and 2024, Princess Cruises is ready to take them there!