Princess Cruises and Academy of Country Music Announce Partnership

Princess Cruises has been named the exclusive cruise line partner for the Academy of Country Music (ACM). The collaboration kicked off at the 59th ACM Awards Show, the longest-running country music awards show, hosted by Reba McEntire on May 16, 2024, in Frisco, Texas.

The 59th ACM Awards featured numerous musical performances, including by Kane Brown, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, Lainey Wilson, and Jason Aldean, who recently partnered with Princess Cruises to provide an exclusive selection of wines in its new “Love Line Premium Liquors” collection.

The awards show was live-streamed to a global audience for free on Prime Video and included the official Red Carpet Show, hosted by Amber Anderson, Kelly Sutton, Makho Ndlovu, Elaina D. Smith, and Katie Neal. Live interviews were held from the Princess Stage.

“Princess is incredibly proud to partner with the ACM and to showcase the next big country stars,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “Country music has a special place in the hearts of many of our guests, and this partnership allows us to bring unparalleled experiences onboard to combine that love for cruising and country music in a unique and memorable way.”

As part of the partnership, Princess Cruises will also sponsor the “ACM Live from the Red Barrel Lounge” series at the Academy’s Nashville headquarters this summer. The series will feature exclusive performances by new and emerging country artists. These performances will also extend to select future Princess voyages, bringing live country music to passengers at sea.

Princess Cruises will also support the ACM Honors in August, celebrating special award honorees, off-camera category winners, and the ACM Industry and Studio Recording Awards.

Live Music Aboard Princess Cruises

The collaboration with the ACM is just one example of Princess Cruises’ dedication to entertainment and live music. Across its fleet of 16 ships, the cruise line offers a diverse array of live music experiences, with performances ranging from intimate lounge acts to grand theater productions.

A highlight of Princess Cruises’ music offerings is the “Princess Live!” venue, an intimate space designed for live performances, including music, comedy, and game shows. The venue allows guests to enjoy up-close and personal performances and may be home to the future ACM performers who will be joining the lineup.

Read Also: Princess Cruises Reveals 2026 ‘Total Eclipse Voyage’

Princess Cruises’ commitment to live music extends to its grand theaters, where large-scale musical productions are staged. These theaters host Broadway-style shows, concerts, and themed musical nights.

Princess Cruises Live Music (Photo Courtesy Princess Cruises)

The cruise line also features music and dancing programs, offering a range of live music and dance venues throughout its ships. These include lounge and bars where guests can enjoy live bands, solo performers, and dance to their favorite tunes. Each ship’s entertainment lineup is curated to provide a mix of musical genres for every taste, including country music.

In addition to these venues, the cruise line’s “Festivals of the World” program brings cultural celebrations onboard, often featuring live music performances that reflect the traditions and sounds of the regions visited.

At press time, Princess Cruise Line did not reveal which country music performers would be joining its sailings, or the ships and itineraries.