Princess Cruises Allows Guests to Customize Medallions With NBA and WNBA Logos

Basketball fans aboard Princess Cruises MedallionClass sailings can now show their team loyalties with official logo customizations to their wearable medallions, thanks to a new licensing agreement between Princess Cruises and NBA and WNBA Properties. This is just one of the personalization options available for the Medallions, and brings guests even more ways to make their cruise vacation a truly customized experience.

Agreement With NBA and WNBA Properties

The new licensing agreement, permitting logo use on the quarter-sized Medallions, was recently celebrated in true fandom ways. On Enchanted Princess in Fort Lauderdale, and on Majestic Princess in Los Angeles, Miami Heat Mascot Burnie and Los Angeles Sparks Mascot Sparky shot a round of hoops with the ships’ officers to commemorate the occasion.

Choosing NBA or WNBA logos for their Medallions isn’t the only way Princess Cruises guests can celebrate their fandom, however.

Photo Courtesy: Princess Cruises

Different sports bars on Princess ships broadcast basketball games as available, and guests can always take to onboard Sports Courts for a round of HORSE, pick-up basketball, free-throw shootouts, or other friendly games to show their own skills.

Sports-themed trivia games are also popular events onboard, and are sure to have a few basketball questions to try and stump even the most die-hard fans.

What Is the Medallion?

The Medallion – rolled out to all Princess cruise ships in 2021 – is a quarter-sized, wearable device that links a cruise passenger with all the fun of their cruise vacation.

It begins with touchless boarding convenience at embarkation, then the Medallion functions as the stateroom key, simplifies safety training, allows families and groups to find each other onboard, provides for delivery anywhere on the ship, facilitates contactless onboard purchases, and more.

The Medallion is powered by MedallionNet WiFi, one of the fastest internet programs at sea. Guests do not need to pay for WiFi access onboard in order to use the MedallionClass app and all the amazing features of their Medallion.

Photo Courtesy: Princess Cruises

MedallionClass vacations were first introduced by Princess Cruises in 2017, and the Medallion is now in use throughout the cruise line’s fleet, replacing the more familiar ship keycards.

To use the Medallion, guests must download and set up the free MedallionClass app, including completing their OceanReady steps before sailing.

This includes completing security photos, travel information, and health questionnaires, the same pre-cruise paperwork required by all cruise lines, but in a streamlined, digital format for a smoother embarkation process.

More Customization Options

Medallions are provided free to all Princess Cruises guests, and can be shipped to guests’ homes before their vacation begins. Medallion delivery is currently only available for U.S. addresses, though international guests or those who prefer not to have their Medallion delivered can pick up their Medallions at their embarkation port.

Princess Cruises guests have a wide range of customizations options for their Medallion, to make it truly unique for their style and preferences. Options range from different wearable accessories – clips, jewelry-style bracelets, necklaces, etc. – to changing the face of the Medallion to a birthstone, zodiac sign, flag, pet, and more. The face-changing customizations cost just $5 per Medallion.

With the addition of the NBA and WNBA options, there are more than 175 customization choices available for Medallions, and add just one more way travelers can make a Princess Cruise truly a one-of-a-kind, unforgettable getaway.