Princess Cruises Adds Phone Line For Dining Reservations

Experienced cruisers know it’s important to make advance reservations for their favorite specialty restaurants or risk being disappointed to learn every table is booked.

To make sure guests have the best chance of dining where and when they wish, Princess Cruises has rolled out another way to book venues — a dedicated phone line that operates 24/7.

The Dine Line (1-833-805-DINE) is up and running, and available as soon as a booking is made by Captain’s Circle Platinum and Elite loyalty club members, and all guests who have reserved suites and Sanctuary Collection staterooms. For all other guests, cruise fares must be paid in full before they can access the Dine Line.

The service can be used by couples and small groups, as well as large groups up to 50 people.

All dining rooms and specialty restaurants can be booked using the line, including Princess Cruises’ most popular and unique venues, such as 360: An Extraordinary Experience, offered on Discovery Princess and Enchanted Princess, and the romance-inspired Love by Britto and Spellbound by Magic Castle, both available aboard Sun Princess and Star Princess.

Love by Britto, a concept created with artist Romero Britto, who founded the Happy Art movement, features a menu curated by Master Chef Rudi Sodamin. The venue debuted on Sun Princess when she entered service in February 2024.

During 360: An Extraordinary Experience, just 20 guests enter a circular venue surrounded by cinematography depicting featured destinations. Imagery, music, cuisine, and other elements are used to bring the destination to life as a 7-course meal is served.

Spellbound by Magic Castle, which also was introduced on Sun Princess, is held in a magic-themed area where guests are entertained by magic acts and special effects.

Another big perk that the Dine Line offers is the ability to buy the Princess Plus and Princess Premier value-added packages.

Princess Premier is the more inclusive of the two options. It was enhanced earlier in 2024 when the cruise line boosted the benefits the plan provides.

Dining on Island Princess (Photo Credit: Brian Logan Photography)

Starting in August 2024, Princess Premier was upgraded to include unlimited daily beverages, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, unlimited specialty restaurant dining, and unlimited use of MedallionNet Max Wi-Fi.

The price of the package rose to $90 per person, per day, up from the previous $80 per person, per day. Before the enhancement, the plan provided just two nights of specialty dining, MedallionNet 2.0 with Starlink and 5G limited to four devices, an Unlimited Digital Photo Package, and several amenities from the Princess Plus package.

Guests who buy the Princess Plus plan receive a beverage package, Starlink and 5G for one device, two fitness classes, and a choice of special desserts, among other perks. The plan costs $60 per person per day.

Princess Cruises’ Dine Line Can Be Used Across Venues

In addition to securing reservations in specialty venues, the Dine Line will enable guests to take advantage of Princess Cruises’ service options that were added to its main dining rooms across the fleet earlier in 2024.

Announced in April 2024 and implemented in September 2024, the options allow guests to choose from three levels — traditional, reservable, and walk-in anytime.

Guests can call the Dine Line to make reservations in the main dining rooms or use the cruise line’s OceanNow app. Launched in 2021, the app allows cruisers to make dining reservations and order food at any time of day and have it served where and when they wish.

For instance, guests can use the app to have food delivered to where they are sitting poolside.