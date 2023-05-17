Princess Cruises Adds New Itineraries to Canada and New England Season

Princess Cruises has just unveiled a series of historical colonial heritage routes for the line’s expanded 2024 Canada & New England summer season.

Princess Cruises’ Colonial Heritage Tours

Princess Cruises will present what the company hopes will be a series of memorable colonial heritage voyages in 2024. These trips are currently scheduled to visit notable sites like Yorktown, Colonial Williamsburg, as well as Jamestown, in East Virginia.

Jamestown is on the historical map due to the fact that it’s the site of North America’s first long-term British settlement.

Princess Cruises Colonial Heritage Voyages

These New England itineraries are part of Princess Cruises’ expanded 2024 Canada & New England season. Passengers will be able to set sail aboard the luxurious 92,000-ton Coral-class Island Princess, built in Chantiers de l’Atlantique, France, to check out America’s colonial past.

Island Princess will depart from New York and immerse holidaymakers in Yorktown’s history, part of Virginia’s Historic Triangle.

“The upcoming 2024 Canada & New England cruise and cruisetour program is highlighted by the debut of new summer Colonial Heritage voyages with visits to Yorktown and cruises sailing in and out Boston,” Princess Cruises president John Padgett remarked.

“We know history buffs and seafood enthusiasts are going to love this collection of enticing voyages that tell the story of our American and Canadian history,” Padgett added

Photo Courtesy: Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises will become the first line to ever call upon Yorktown, Colonial Williamsburg, and Jamestown during these historic voyages. Other ports planned include Charleston, South Carolina, Boston, Massachusetts, and Halifax in Canada.

If you’re interested in booking one or more of these colonial heritage Itineraries, keep in mind that embarkation points will include Boston, New York, Québec, and even Ft. Lauderdale—giving you plenty of options as to where to sail from.

The United States Sestercentennial (250th anniversary) Celebrations

If you’re a history aficionado, definitely check out these 2024 colonial heritage voyages, which have cleverly been planned to coincide with the sestercentennial celebrations of the United States.

“Sestercentennial” is a fairly uncommon term that denotes the 250th-anniversary celebration of an event that happened 250 years ago.

These historical trips, slated for June 2024, will also visit Charleston, Boston, and Halifax during the 10- and 11-day itineraries aboard the Island Princess.

Autumn Foliage Cruise Tours in New England and Greenland

The splendor of Canada and New England, and even Greenland, will also be on offer during Princess Cruises’ 2024 season.

In total, 27 departures (traveling to 25 destinations) from Boston, New York, Québec, and Ft. Lauderdale are available for booking. The boats scheduled to sail include the 113,000-ton Emerald Princess, the larger 175,500-ton Enchanted Princess, and of course, Island Princess.

Photo Credit: Martin Augustus / Shutterstock

Emerald and Enchanted Princess will take passengers to see the famed colors of New England’s autumn foliage, as well as a variety of destinations centered around colonial history. The ships will swing by a selection of delightful seaside villages too. Fresh seafood and magnificent landscapes will naturally be on the menu as well.

Read Also: Different Type Of Cruises You Must Experience

Several ports in Greenland will be on offer aboard Emerald Princess during a special 17-day journey that will sail along America’s East Coast, and head off to witness Greenland’s magnificent fjords, fascinating and idiosyncratic culture, and take in the local wildlife and the region’s enormous glaciers.

These fantastic fall foliage and colonial history-themed cruises, which will last anywhere from 10 to 17 days in length, are available for purchase right now.