Princess Cruise Ship Returns to Service in Florida After More Than Two Years

After a two-year absence, Island Princess resumes operations from Port Everglades today. The Coral-class cruise ship is the tenth Princess Cruises cruise ship to resume operations, with the cruise line now almost operating at full capacity.

Island Princess joins Diamond Princess, Majestic Princess, Grand Princess, Ruby Princess, Enchanted Princess, Sky Princess, Regal Princess, Caribbean Princess, and Emerald Princess—which have all returned to service. Princess is currently sailing guests to Alaska, the Caribbean, Panama Canal, Mexico, Hawaii, and the California Coast.

Five ships remain with the last ship to resume operations being Sapphire Princess on September 24 from Los Angeles, California.

Island Princess Resumes Operations From Fort Lauderdale

After a significant pause of more than two years, Island Princess resumes operations today with a voyage sailing between Fort Lauderdale and Los Angeles. The Coral-class cruise ship is the tenth vessel in the Princess Cruises fleet to resume operations after the global pause in operations.

The last voyage Island Princess sailed on was a sailing to repatriate crew members to Asia in April 2020. Today, she sails to Los Angeles on a 14-day Panama Canal cruise.

The voyage will take her to Cartagena, Colombia, through the Panama Canal on May 1, Puntarenas, Costa Rica, Huatulco, Mexico, and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico; before she arrives in Los Angeles, California on May 11.

Photo Credit: Princess Cruises

The passage of the Panama Canal will be through the old locks. With the old locks, ships are tied to powerful locomotives on both sides. These engines help to keep the vessels in the center of the canal.

From Los Angeles, Island Princess will be returning to Fort Lauderdale, following the same itinerary. From there, she will be repositioning to Europe on a 34-night epic cruise bringing guests to the most northern city in the world.

The voyage will be a true Arctic exploration, including calls in Iceland, the Shetland Islands, Canada, Ireland, England, and Norway’s North Cape. After that, the vessel will be making a course north to Spitsbergen, and the most northern city in the world, Longyearbyen. The voyage concludes in Southampton, England.

Princess Restart Efforts Two-Thirds Complete

Two-thirds of the Princess Cruises cruise ships are now operational. Out of the 15 ships in the fleet, only Coral Princess, Crown Princess, Diamond Princess, Royal Princess, and Sapphire Princess. It won’t be until September of this year that the entire fleet will be fully operational once again.

Photo Credit: oasis2me / Shutterstock

Coral Princess will start sailing in June this year. On June 16 she will be setting sail on a 3-night Australia Getaway from Brisbane, Australia. This summer, Crown Princess will be sailing in Alaska, starting on May 7 with a 7-night Inside Passage Cruise from Seattle, Washington.

Also in May, Royal Princess will begin operations. The first Royal-class cruise ship sails from Vancouver on a 12-night Inside Passage Alaska cruise. The last ship in the fleet to resume will be Sapphire Princess on September 24, sailing from Los Angeles, California.