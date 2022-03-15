Princess Cruise Ship Pulls Out of Baltic Season

Princess Cruises has decided to cancel Baltic cruises the cruise line had scheduled for this summer. The voyages, which were planned for Enchanted Princess, have been removed from the Princess Cruises website.

Many guests have also received notices from their travel agents and Princess Cruises, stating a higher demand in the UK and the commercial considerations this brings with it. This news comes after the cruise line had already removed calls to St. Petersburg, Russia on 24 itineraries.

Enchanted Princess Baltic Cruises Canceled

The removal of St. Petersburg, Russia, from the itineraries of major cruise lines is hurting the popularity of these cruises. The Russian port is a highlight for thousands of cruisers each year.

Due to the developing situation in Eastern Europe, cruise lines are removing the call. This is now affecting the commercial viability of cruises in the Baltic area, especially with three ships scheduled to sail in the area. Besides Enchanted Princess, these are Island Princess and Sky Princess.

Photo Credit: Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises in a letter to guests: “Please be advised that due to commercial considerations related to this ship’s full season of Baltic cruises coupled with stronger demand for cruising from the UK, we have made the difficult decision to cancel your upcoming voyage on Enchanted Princess.”

Princess Cruises offers guests the chance to receive a full refund of 100% of monies paid towards a Future Cruise Credit or a full refund of the total amount paid. Guests will need to let Princess Cruises know their choice before April 15, or the cruise line will automatically convert the cruise fare to an FCC.

Baltic cruises onboard Island Princess and Sky Princess are still scheduled to go ahead as planned.

Enchanted Princess Spending Summer In UK?

Whether guests can change their Enchanted Princess cruise to an alternative ship depends on where she will be sailing. The cruise line has already confirmed the final destination of the 25-day voyage from the United States to Europe has been changed around.

Photo Credit: Enrico Powell / Shutterstock

Initially, the almost one-month-long voyage, originally called Scandinavia & Baltic Grand Adventure, was to culminate with a week of sailing the Baltic Sea. Now the cruise will be called a Scandinavia & Western Europe Passage, ending in Southampton, UK.

Princess Cruises said this in a different letter to guests: “Please be advised that due to deployment changes, your 25-day Scandinavia & Baltic Grand Adventure voyage on Enchanted Princess departing Saturday, April 9, 2022, will now be a Scandinavia & Western Europe Passage25-day Scandinavia & Western Europe Passage and will end in Southampton, UK, rather than Copenhagen, Denmark on Wednesday, May 4.“

All voyages between May and August of 2022 onboard Enchanted Princess are still blocked off on the Princess website. It remains unclear what cruises Princess will be offering onboard Enchanted Princess.

Norwegian Cruise Line was the first major cruise line to remove calls to Russia and has also just canceled the Baltic season for the Norwegian Getaway.