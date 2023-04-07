Princess Cruise Ship Misses Two Ports on Caribbean Cruise

Princess Cruises cruise ship Ruby Princess was forced to cancel two ports of call during its 7-night Western Caribbean cruise that sailed from the port of Galveston on April 2.

The ship experienced bad weather, forcing the vessel’s captain to decide not to spend the day at Roatan, Honduras, or Costa Maya, Mexico. With only three port calls scheduled during the voyage, guests have lost the majority of the calls on this voyage.

Ruby Princess Hits Bad Weather

Adverse weather conditions, including strong winds and high swells, forced Ruby Princess to bypass two of its scheduled ports. Scheduled to dock in Roatan, Honduras, on April 5, the Crown-class cruise ship experienced winds of up to 60 mph, making docking in the port impossible. Instead, Ruby Princess spent the day at sea.

The adverse weather continued to plague Ruby Princess as she approached the next scheduled port, Costa Maya, Mexico, on April 6. Passengers had been expecting to spend the day in Costa Maya, but swells of up to 6 feet made it unsafe for the cruise ship to dock.

Photo Credit: evgenii mitroshin / Shutterstock

The ship’s captain bypassed Costa Maya and proceeded directly to Cozumel, Mexico. As the distance between Costa Maya and Cozumel is relatively small, guests did get one positive from the bad weather, a chance to experience the nightlife in Cozumel.

Ruby Princess is set to return to its home port in Galveston, Texas, on April 9, as per the original schedule. The cruise ship has only two more cruises scheduled from Galveston this season.

Ruby Princess is just one of the Princess cruise ships that have hit bad weather this week. Majestic Princess was forced to cancel two port calls during her cruise from Sydney, Australia, to Auckland, New Zealand.

Ruby Princess Concludes Galveston Sailings

Ruby Princess became the first Princess Cruises cruise ship in six years to sail from Galveston in December last year.

Ruby Princess cruise ship has only two more cruises scheduled from Galveston, Texas, with guests getting the opportunity to sail either an ’80s-themed Caribbean getaway or an incredible Panama Canal cruise.

Sailing on April 9, Ruby Princess will embark on a five-night ’80s-themed Caribbean getaway, transporting guests back in time with various themed events, music, and activities. The cruise will feature live music sets from a Journey tribute band, a Bon Jovi Tribute band, and a Prince tribute band.

Photo Credit: Princess Cruises

Passengers can also enjoy ’80s TV shows in their staterooms and watch ’80s blockbusters by the pool. Other themed activities include an ’80s deck party, live music, dances, trivia, costumes, and dress-up night.

On April 14, Ruby Princess will set sail on a 16-night Panama Canal cruise from Galveston to San Francisco, California. The cruise will include calls to Cartagena, Colombia; a day cruising through the Panama Canal; Panama City, Panama; Puntarenas, Costa Rica; and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, arriving in San Francisco on April 30.

After one seven-night Pacific Coast cruise, with calls to Seattle and Vancouver, Ruby Princess will be spending the summer season cruising from San Francisco to Alaska.

Ruby Princess, a 113,561 gross tons cruise ship that can accommodate 3,080 guests across 19 decks, is one of the few cruise ships sailing on Alaska cruises from California. Most cruise ships operate from either Seattle, Washington, or Vancouver, Canada.