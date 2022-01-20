Possible Carnival Jubilee Sailing Dates Spotted on Hub App

Carnival Jubilee, the third ship in Carnival Cruise Line’s Excel-class of vessels, is coming to Galveston, Texas, but when? Hints are starting to appear about when the ship, which we know will debut in 2023, may officially set sail.

Carnival Jubilee Appears on Hub App

The Carnival Hub app is the cruise line’s mobile platform that allows guests to log in and plan their upcoming cruises, onboard activities, shore tours, dining reservations, and more. Carnival Jubilee has now appeared on the app, with a first sailing date listed as October 30, 2023.

November 17 is the next listed sailing date for just a one-night event. Beginning on November 18, 2023, it appears that Carnival Jubilee will be offering 7-night sailings through the end of August, 2024, though no information on itineraries or ports of call is yet available.

Carnival Jubilee Dates on the Hub App

As is typical for a new cruise ship that will be based in the U.S., an initial voyage would often be a transatlantic sailing as the ship leaves the European shipyard where it was constructed and heads for its new homeport. Carnival Cruise Line announced in November that Carnival Jubilee would be based in Galveston when she debuts in 2023.

From Europe to the United States, a transatlantic cruise would typically take 13-16 nights. Because Carnival Jubilee would be heading for Texas, that may add a couple of extra nights to her initial crossing – making her right on time for the sailing dates listed on the Carnival Hub app.

Carnival Jubilee 2024 Dates on the Hub App

The one-night event listed for November 17 could have several meanings. This may be a private event, the ship’s official naming ceremony, or a media visit for the new ship. It may also be a buffer date just in case the ship is delayed or the initial arrival needs adjustment.

If these dates are accurate, then, the first regular sailing of Carnival Jubilee from her new homeport of Galveston could be slated for November 18, 2023.

No Confirmation of Dates

While these dates have appeared in the Carnival Hub app, no sailing dates or booking information for Carnival Jubilee is currently available on the cruise line’s website. When asked about the app information via Facebook, Carnival Brand Ambassador John Heald said:

“I think they’ve just put this in to use as a standby date because we definitely haven’t confirmed anything just yet.”

Rendering Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

With this information now appearing in the Carnival Hub app, it is possible that confirmation of the ship’s launch date and initial sailings may be imminent. Carnival Cruise Line has previously stated that Carnival Jubilee‘s bookings would be open in early 2022, so this may be another sign of that pending announcement.

Where Is Carnival Jubilee Now?

Carnival Jubilee is currently under construction at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Turku, Finland. This is the same shipbuilder that constructed Mardi Gras, the first of the Excel-class ships, and is also currently building Carnival Celebration, which is scheduled to debut from Miami in November 2022.

Like her sister ships, Carnival Jubilee is an LNG vessel, powered by liquified natural gas. She will feature a range of activities and venues that have already proven popular on Mardi Gras, including the BOLT rollercoaster, the Big Chicken specialty restaurant by Shaquille O’Neal, a 3-story atrium with video wall, and six themed zones, two of which will be unique to Carnival Jubilee.

The ship will be 182,800 gross tons and have a guest capacity of more than 5,400 at double occupancy, stretching to more than 6,300 when the ship is fully booked. More than 1,700 international crew members will be onboard to provide the exceptional service Carnival Cruise Line is known for.

What other surprises might Carnival Jubilee have in store, and when will she officially set sail? Stay tuned to Cruise Hive for all the updates as they become available!