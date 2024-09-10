PortMiami Receives Major Grant to Address Sea-Level Rise

The state of Florida is planning ahead for sea-level rise, bigger storms, and flooding, and efforts to protect PortMiami, the Cruise Capital of the World, are part of its strategy. To help mitigate climate change challenges, the port was awarded a nearly $20 million grant to improve its bulkhead system.

The grant, totaling $19,547,316, came from the Resilient Florida Program, an initiative that resulted from a law passed in 2021 that finances the state’s plans for climate change solutions.

The money will fund the construction of an elevated bulkhead system at Berth 10, designed to protect uplands from flooding and sea level rise. The idea is to stop floodwaters from impacting the port’s infrastructure, such as its cargo roadway, a cargo yard, and an electrical substation.

The elevated berth and improved bulkhead are seen as important protections to enable the port to continue operating at top performance in future years, as sea level rise takes a greater toll on Florida’s low-lying areas.

Also, with this project completed, the port stands a better chance of avoiding operational problems, or even shutdowns, when the region experiences a hurricane or other major storm surge event.

PortMiami is situated on more than 500 acres on Dodge Island, in Biscayne Bay, and has nine cruise terminals. Two dozen cruise lines use the port, which in a typical year will see 60-plus ships operating turnaround cruises or day calls.

“This funding from the Resilient Florida Program is a testament to our commitment to safeguarding Miami-Dade County’s future. We are taking a proactive approach to ensure that PortMiami remains a vital hub for international trade while also addressing the challenges posed by climate change and rising sea levels, which is critical to the ongoing function and growth of PortMiami,” said Daniella Levine Cava, mayor of Miami-Dade County.

Some of the cruise industry’s newest and most popular ships are based at PortMiami, including Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas, the world’s largest cruise ship that entered service in early 2024.

PortMiami Cruise Ships (Photo Credit: PortMiami)

At 248,663-gross tons, the ship accommodates 5,610 guests in double occupancy and 7,600 with all berths occupied. Icon of the Seas operates alternating 7-day Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises.

Her current Eastern Caribbean sailing calls at St. Kitts, St. Thomas, and Perfect Day at CocoCay. Western Caribbean cruises visit Roatan, Honduras; Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico, and Perfect Day at CocoCay.

World’s Busiest Port Is an Economic Force

PortMiami is the busiest port in the world based on cruise arrivals. It ended 2023 with a record-breaking 7,299,294 cruise arrivals, breaking its earlier record of 6,823,816 arrivals in pre-pandemic 2019.

It briefly lost its busiest cruise port title when 2022’s total arrivals number put it slightly behind Port Canaveral, on Florida’s Space Coast. But PortMiami soon recovered the top slot.

With this level of passenger volume, the port has an enormous economic impact on the city of Miami and the state of Florida. PortMiami accounted for nearly 4% of the state’s gross domestic product in 2023, and more than $60 billion in total economic activity.

Besides Icon of the Seas, other large and notable ships calling PortMiami home include Royal Caribbean’s 5,484-guest Allure of the Seas and 4,515-guest Independence of the Seas; Carnival Cruise Line’s 3,690-guest Carnival Magic, and 5,374-guest Carnival Celebration; Norwegian Cruise Line’s 2,000-guest Norwegian Sky; MSC Cruises’ 2,550-guest MSC Magnifica; and Virgin Voyages’ 2,770-guest Valiant Lady, among others.