Port Welcomes First Cruise Ship Inaugural Call of the Year

As the newest ship to debut in the Viking Oceans’ fleet, Viking Vela, entered service in December 2024, the vessel is making maiden calls everywhere she sails.

But when she arrived at Portsmouth International Port in southern England on January 9, 2024, the ship was marking its first visit to the UK just as the city was celebrating the start of what will be its busiest year to date.

“We took delivery of the Viking Vela, our newest ocean ship, in early December 2024. During her inaugural season, the Viking Vela has been sailing itineraries in the Mediterranean and has now reached Northern Europe,” said Wendy Atkin-Smith, managing director of Viking UK. “Portsmouth will be her first-ever port of call in the UK.

The vessel, which recently completed construction at Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, was wrapping up a 7-night “Iberian Explorer” cruise that departed from Barcelona to London and had previously stopped in three Spanish ports.

Excited representatives from Portsmouth, including Deputy Port Director Ian Diaper, boarded the 47,800-gross-ton, 998-passenger ship to present Captain Rune Loekling and crew with a traditional maritime ceremonial plaque.

“It’s amazing to think how many Portsmouth plaques are now navigating the world aboard the thousands of ships that have visited us over the years, with many, many more to come,” said Portsmouth City Council Leader Cllr Steve Pitt.

Pitt continued to emphasize the significance of the arrival, saying, “Viking Vela marks the first inaugural call of 2025 for Portsmouth, as the port begins its busiest year yet for cruise.”

Although Viking Vela will only be returning to Portsmouth for a second call in October 2025, the vessel already has the city nestled between London and Southampton on 2026 itineraries.

It also joins sister Viking Oceans ships scheduled to visit Portsmouth, including Viking Jupiter, which will make its first arrival of the year on April 19, 2024; Viking Saturn, which calls on the port beginning May 27; and Viking Sky, arriving in the city on September 15.

Setting the Stage for a Record-Breaking Year

The arrival of Viking Vela was the second call of 2025 for Portsmouth International Port, following on the heels of Fred Olsen Cruise Lines’ 1,360-passenger Borealis, which arrived on January 4, 2025.

The port is set to break records for cruise ship calls this year, anticipating more than 100 cruise visits and solidifying its position as a growing hub for cruise tourism in the UK.

The port’s appeal lies in its ability to cater to small-to-medium-sized ships like Viking Vela, aligning with the city’s commitment to delivering personalized service and unique experiences to guests.

Shaping Portsmouth Volunteers greet Viking Vela. (Photo Credit: Shaping Portsmouth)

With Viking’s arrival, Portsmouth also launched its Shaping Portsmouth 2025 cruise passenger program for the first time, with volunteers on hand to meet and greet passengers and help guide them during their time in the city.

“Guests are guaranteed exclusive treatment when they come to Portsmouth and a warm welcome from our local cruise ambassadors who share the best ways to make the most of their visit to the city,” Pitt said of the program.

The program stations volunteer ambassadors at key locations at the port and in the city to offer directions, recommendations, and insights to local attractions.

Volunteers also distribute informational materials, like maps and guides, to help passengers navigate the city’s historical and cultural landmarks, as well as shopping districts.

Portsmouth International Port will also launch its Sea Change shore power system in spring 2025, becoming the UK’s first port to allow three cruise ships to plug into shore power simultaneously.