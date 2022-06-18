Port Releases Plan for Welcoming Disney Wish

Disney Wish is slated to arrive at Port Canaveral in a matter of days, and port authorities have released the parking plans and details for her arrival.

This gives interested community members, cruise enthusiasts, Disney fans, and eager guests a chance to see the highly anticipated ship make her celebrated first arrival to Disney Cruise Line’s original homeport.

Disney Wish to Arrive June 20

The new Triton-class vessel will arrive at Port Canaveral early in the morning on Monday, June 20, 2022.

While times are always tentative due to unforeseen circumstances, such as weather delays or unexpected marine traffic, Disney Wish is expected to arrive at the Port Canaveral jetty just after 5 a.m. The ship will proceed through the channel to the West Turning Basin, and will dock at Cruise Terminal 8 at roughly 5:40 a.m.

Cruise Terminal 8 is the westernmost terminal at Port Canaveral, and is where Disney Cruise Line ships traditionally dock.

Credit: Port Canaveral

Terminal 10 is where Norwegian Cruise Line docks, while Terminals 5 and 6 are typically used by Carnival Cruise Line.

Terminals 1, 2, and 3 are further east in the channel and are where Royal Caribbean International ships dock, as well as Carnival Cruise Line’s new LNG-powered flagship, Mardi Gras, docks.

Disney Wish will pass Terminal 1, 2, and 3 as she arrives. On Monday, Carnival Liberty is scheduled to be at Terminal 3, while Carnival Freedom is scheduled for Terminal 6. Royal Caribbean International’s Independence of the Seas is scheduled for Terminal 1. None of these vessels will block the views of Disney Wish‘s arrival.

Public Welcome to View Arrival of Disney Wish

Guests are welcome to view the ship’s arrival, but must be aware of parking availability and restrictions to ensure smooth operations on what will undoubtedly be a busy day.

While Disney Wish is not arriving with passengers, with three other ships in port there may be 20,000 passengers or more either embarking or debarking that day, as well as local traffic.

“We have anticipated this homecoming of the Disney Wish for some time, and we know that our Port community is excited to watch her arrive at the Port,” said Port CEO Captain John Murray. “Our public safety team has worked with Brevard County Sheriff’s Office to ensure access to viewing points while maintaining our port wide focus on public safety.”

Photo Credit: Solarisys / Shutterstock.com

The visitor plan was jointly developed by Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, Canaveral Fire Rescue, and Canaveral Port Authority Public Safety to minimize traffic congestion, ensure public safety, and promote a safe environment for port employees, contractors, businesses, and guests.

Electronic signs will be in place to help direct traffic, as well as to post advisories about parking capacity. Sheriff’s officers will also be on hand to patrol parking areas and direct traffic as needed.

Jetty Park – the best spot for unobstructed viewing of Disney Wish‘s arrival – will open at 4 a.m. on Monday (instead of 7 a.m. on its regular schedule).

Vehicles should enter via George King Boulevard, but guests are reminded that parking passes are required and must be purchased online before arriving. No cash or credit card transactions are allowed at the entrance booth.

No drone photography is permitted, no pets are allowed, and guests with annual passes are not guaranteed admission to the park.

Photo Credit: MartinLueke / Shutterstock

Guests who would rather view Disney Wish from the beach can access a number of public parking areas south of the port, and may walk north along the beach toward the jetty. Direct jetty access is not available from the beach.

Disney Wish is the first new cruise ship for Disney Cruise Line in more than a decade, and at 144,000 gross tons, is significantly larger than her fleet mates. She will host a variety of upgraded features, including exclusive new shows and retail options, as well as onboard interactive experiences. Up to 5,555 guests will have their Disney cruise wishes fulfilled onboard.

Up next for Disney Wish is her official christening, scheduled for June 29, followed by her first passenger sailing, which will depart Port Canaveral on July 14, 2022. The first cruise is a 5-night Bahamas itinerary, visiting Nassau and Disney Cruise Line’s private island, Castaway Cay.