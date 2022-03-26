Search
Port of Call Replaced for Carnival Cruise Ship Due to Repair Work

Carnival Cruise Line changes the March 27 itinerary for Carnival Glory due to repair work that will take place through the cruise.

By Emrys Thakkar

Carnival Glory Cruise Ship
Photo Credit: Ivan Cholakov / Shutterstock

Carnival Cruise Line has informed guests booked on the Carnival Glory March 27 sailing out of New Orleans of an itinerary change due to repair work. The work will be ongoing through the voyage, forcing one port of call to be replaced.

Carnival Glory Repairs

The cruise line is planning some repairs to the Carnival Glory on the upcoming voyage that departs New Orleans on Sunday, March 27, 2022. A letter was sent to guests informing them that repair work would commence on Sunday on the ship’s docking machinery.

Due to work taking place through the cruise, the scheduled call to Mahogany Bay, Isla Roatan in Honduras on Wednesday, March 30, has been canceled. The port will be replaced with Progreso, Mexico, on March 29.

Carnival Glory in New Orleans
Photo Credit: Port NOLA

Carnival Cruise Line said in the letter, “When Carnival Glory returns to New Orleans on Sunday, our team will be commencing repair work on the ship’s docking machinery. The work will continue during the cruise and, as a result, it is necessary to replace our call on Mahogany Bay, Isla Roatan, with a visit to Progreso. Mexico on Tuesday, March 29.”

No further details on the repair work were detailed in the letter, but Progreso would be the obvious choice for repairs on a Conquest-class vessel. Located in Progreso is a repair facility by Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri, the same company which built the Carnival Glory in 2003. The pier in Progreso is also significantly larger than at Mahogany Bay.

Read Also: IDEAL Things to Do in Progreso, Mexico

The cruise line is refunding any pre-purchased shore excursions booked through Carnival. The funds will automatically be added to the onboard Sail & Sign account.

Carnival Glory Cruise Ship
Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

There are no other changes to the seven-day western Caribbean itinerary, which also includes three sea days, along with a scheduled call in Belize on March 31 and then Cozumel, Mexico on April 1. Carnival Glory will return to its homeport in New Orleans on April 3.

Carnival Glory is part of the popular Conquest-class and was constructed at the Monfalcone shipyard in Italy. The ship last underwent a dry dock in June 2021, where the new red, white and blue livery was added. There was also a wet dock in January 2022, which was for routine hotel maintenance and cosmetic updates.

The ship is 110,000 gross tons and has a guest capacity of 2,980 at double occupancy and 1,150 international crew members.

Carnival Glory Cruise Ship

Latest Cruise News

Carnival Glory Cruise Ship
