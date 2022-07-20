Port Canaveral Sees 100K Passengers in Single Week

Cruising is most definitely back at the world’s second busiest cruise port, as more than 100,000 passengers were welcomed through central Florida’s Port Canaveral in just one week in early July. This marks the third time in 2022 the popular cruise embarkation port has seen such massive traffic.

Breaking Records

From July 8-14, 2022, Port Canaveral welcomed an astonishing 107,000 passengers through its six cruise terminals. This is the highest number of passengers to visit in a single week in the cruise port’s history since it began hosting cruise ships in 1964, and demonstrates the amazing popularity and convenience of Port Canaveral for eager travelers.

THE MOST AMOUNT OF PASSENGERS AT PORT CANAVERAL – EVER! Port Canaveral, the world's 2nd busiest cruise port just raised the bar with 107k passengers passing through in one week! This happened the 2nd week of July and is the 3rd time this year we have topped 100k passengers. pic.twitter.com/M9lqdCLExv — Port Canaveral (@PortCanaveral) July 19, 2022

During that week, cruise ships from a variety of lines either set sail from the port or visited as a port of call, including the brand new Disney Wish on her inaugural sailing.

This also marks the third time in 2022 that Port Canaveral has topped 100,000 passengers in a single week. During the local spring break week of March 11-17, more than 101,700 passengers visited Port Canaveral, and from July 1-7, the port saw 105,600 guests.

With the port’s schedule including massive vessels such as Carnival Cruise Line’s flagship Mardi Gras and two of Royal Caribbean International’s largest ships – Oasis of the Seas and Harmony of the Seas – making regular visits, Port Canaveral is sure to continue such tremendous passenger operations throughout 2022.

Cruise lines that homeport at Port Canaveral include Carnival Cruise Line, Disney Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean International, MSC Cruises, and Norwegian Cruise Line.

In November, the biggest ship in the world – Wonder of the Seas – will make Port Canaveral her homeport, bringing up to 6,988 guests to the port in a single sailing. Following quickly in December, Norwegian Cruise Line’s new flagship, Norwegian Prima, will also begin homeporting at Port Canaveral for several weeks.

Photo Courtesy: Royal Caribbean

Furthermore, a number of cruise lines bring additional visits to the port as day visits, including Cunard Line, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, TUI Cruises, Oceania Cruises, and more. Additional ships from Royal Caribbean International and Norwegian Cruise Line also visit Port Canaveral as a port of call.

In total, the port welcomes more than 100 port of call visits annually.

Why so Popular?

Port Canaveral is uniquely poised on the central Florida coast just 45 miles east of Orlando with easy vehicle access, making it a convenient homeport for both driving and flying to cruise vacations.

With its proximity to Orlando’s theme parks and other attractions, including stunning beaches and Kennedy Space Center, the port is also a great choice for lengthier getaways that include land-based options as well as a cruise.

Photo Credit: Mark_Sawyer / Shutterstock

The port is also well designed to service a variety of cruise ships, having a deep water channel and generous turning basin to accommodate today’s biggest ships. Port Canaveral can also offer service to ships powered by liquified natural gas (LNG), making it an attractive stop for more advanced vessels.

Port Canaveral is carefully designed to accommodate cruise travelers, with good spacing between its passenger terminals, ample directional signage, and multiple parking garages with space for more than 8,100 vehicles, as well as dedicated drop off and pick up areas for shuttle buses, ride shares, and other transportation options.

The port consistently wins awards and recognition from cruise passengers, and has been named as the best U.S. cruise homeport several times in Cruise Hive’s annual awards.