Popular Venues Closing Onboard Norwegian Cruise Line Ship

Two popular deck spaces are to be temporarily closed aboard Norwegian Epic. The adults-only Spice H2O at the back of the ship and the Sports Complex will not be available for the ship’s August 14, 2022 sailing, due to scheduled maintenance.

Maintenance Closes Popular Spots

In a letter sent to booked guests, Norwegian Cruise Line has announced that Spice H2O and the Sports Complex aboard the Epic-class Norwegian Epic will be closed during the August 14 sailing, a 7-night roundtrip Mediterranean itinerary from Barcelona, Spain.

The letter states, “We continuously aim to offer an enhanced experience for all our guests, and we strive to provide a world-class product consistent throughout our fleet. As part of this commitment, Norwegian Epic Sports Complex and Spice H2O are undergoing maintenance to better serve our guests, and therefore will be closed during your cruise.“

Spice H2O is the ship’s adults-only (ages 18+) beach club on Decks 15 and 16 aft, which includes a pool that converts to a dance floor and a giant screen for visual effects, as well as a complimentary pool bar and grill and terraced lounger seating.

Norwegian Epic Spice H20 (Photo Credit: hbpictures / Shutterstock)

During the day, Spice H2O can be a quiet and relaxing space, while at night the area converts to an edgy nightclub vibe with music and dance parties.

The Sports Complex aboard Norwegian Epic is located on Decks 17 and 16, and features a full-sized basketball court that can convert for floor hockey, dodgeball, or other sports.

The space also includes both a rock-climbing and a rappelling wall, a net climbing tower with slide, a bungee trampoline, and other fun and athletic options.

As compensation for the loss of these two popular spaces during the August 14 sailing, all staterooms onboard the ship will receive a $50 non-refundable onboard credit.

The credit is per stateroom only, not per passenger, and must be used during the cruise for onboard expenses or purchases, such as souvenirs, photos, spa treatments, drinks, etc.

What Maintenance?

The exact nature of the maintenance requiring the closure of the two spaces has not been disclosed, but could be any number of projects. It is possible that both spaces are being updated in ways that prohibit guest use, such as overall repainting, resurfacing the decking, or adding or removing features.

It is also possible that the maintenance will not be directly to either Spice H2O or the Sports Complex, but will be adjacent to those spaces and impact their use.

Photo Credit: Haland / Shutterstock.com

Both spaces are aft of the ship’s funnels and smokestacks, for example, and cleaning procedures for the funnels might necessitate closing the outdoor spaces that could be strewn with debris or emissions during that maintenance.

Rather than offering a sub-par experience to guests or risking possible injuries or contamination while other nearby spaces are worked on, Norwegian Cruise Line is choosing to temporarily close Spice H2O and the Sports Complex.

There is no indication that the spaces are being removed, and they will likely be reopened as soon as it is safe and comfortable to do so.

With 19 decks to explore, the 155,873-gross-ton Norwegian Epic still offers guests plenty to explore during their Mediterranean cruise, such as the Aqua Park with the only bowl slide at sea, onboard bowling, the casino, the relaxing Mandara Spa, the Headliners Comedy Club, the video arcade, and the two-story Wii screen for interactive fun as well as top movies.

Norwegian Epic is based in Europe for the summer and fall seasons, offering Mediterranean sailings calling on such iconic ports as Rome, Naples, Cannes, and more.

In November, the ship will reposition through several sailings to reach her new homeport of San Juan, Puerto Rico, where she will offer 7-night Caribbean sailings, before returning to the Mediterranean in spring 2023.