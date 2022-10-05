Popular Venue on Norwegian Cruise Ship Unavailable Due to Charter

Guests aboard the October 30 departure of Norwegian Bliss will not be able to access one of the ship’s exclusive spaces, as it has been booked for a charter group.

Impacted guests have been notified that their prepaid reservations for Vibe have been canceled and refunds will be processed.

Chartered Space – But Not the Whole Ship

In an email sent to guests with prepaid reservations for the space, Norwegian Cruise Line has announced that Vibe, the onboard private “beach club” aboard Norwegian Bliss, will not be available for the October 30, 2022 sailing.

“As a result of a group charter, Vibe will not be available on your sailing,” the email read.

No further explanation was offered about the cancelation, but it should be noted that the entire ship is not chartered for the designated sailing and guests’ reservations are otherwise unaffected.

It is likely the charter group may be using the space for a variety of events during the cruise or simply reserving the space for the group’s members to use as a special perk.

Photo Credit: Wayleebird / Shutterstock

Vibe reservations can cost $99 or higher for a single day pass or $200 and higher for a full-cruise pass, depending on the length of the cruise. The cost for Vibe also depends on the cruise ship itinerary, with sailings in cooler, northern regions costing less than sailings in warmer, tropical destinations.

For the October 30 Vibe cancelations, full refunds will automatically be processed back to guests’ initial form of payment, and no further action is needed.

To make up for the disappointment and change in reservations, impacted guests are also being offered a $50 non-refundable onboard credit per cabin, which can be used for other onboard expenses. Should guests not use that $50, however, they will not receive any remaining funds back.

“Thank you for your understanding and for trusting us with your well-deserved holiday. As always, we are at your service and will make every effort to ensure you have a wonderful vacation aboard Norwegian Bliss,” the email concluded.

Norwegian Bliss‘s October 30 sailing is a 7-night roundtrip Mexican Riviera voyage from Los Angeles (Long Beach), California, visiting Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlan, and Ensenada.

About Vibe

Vibe is an exclusive, adults-only (18 years of age and up) space available onboard just a few Norwegian Cruise Line ships.

The wildly popular space is available on the line’s Breakaway-class vessels: Bliss, Breakaway, Encore, Escape, Getaway, and Joy. Vibe Beach Club is also prominent on Norwegian Cruise Line’s newest ship, Norwegian Prima, and will be on upcoming Prima-class sister ships, Norwegian Viva and future as-yet-unnamed vessels.

Located on an upper-level deck – Deck 19 on Breakaway-class vessels, and Deck 17 on the slightly smaller Prima-class ships – Vibe Beach Club is a luxurious, sun-drenched getaway with limitless ocean views.

Oversized loungers, private cabanas, secluded hot tubs, conversational seating, a dedicated full-service bar, and decadent touches like chilled towels and fruit skewers make Vibe Beach Club an inviting and relaxing space. Vibe is also notably quieter than main pool areas, as there are no public activities, contests, or parties held in the space.

Exact details, layout, and facilities at each Vibe vary on different ships.

Guests considering Vibe should note the space is not open 24 hours a day, and beverage purchases are not included in the pass price. The Vibe bar, however, does honor the cruise line’s Ultimate Beverage Package.

Passes to Vibe are limited on every vessel to avoid overcrowding and ensure a quiet, indulgent atmosphere. Guests may purchase passes before setting sail or try to secure them once onboard, but because of the capacity limits, reservations sell out very quickly.