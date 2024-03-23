Popular Cruise Line Sails Into the World of “Dune”

“Dune” is one of the most popular movie franchises of our time, making viewers feel like they’ve been transported to another world entirely. But the films were indeed filmed on planet Earth – and now Celebrity Cruises is offering a series of voyages to take passengers to see the stunning landscapes where the films were shot.

Celebrity Cruises Sails To Dune Filming Locations

Since its release on March 1, 2024, “Dune: Part Two” has made over $506 million at the box office globally. The Denis Villeneuve film, which stars A-list actors like Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, and Christopher Walken, has been extremely well received, earning a 95% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, a popular review aggregation website.

With love for the Dune franchise growing, Celebrity Cruises is offering something extra special for the fans: a chance to visit the filming locations in person. Throughout 2024 and 2025, the 16-ship cruise line will offer voyages to Italy and Norway, where much of the movie came to life.

Caladan, which is the homeland of the protagonist, Paul Atreides, is actually located on the coast of Norway and can be reached from Nordfjordeid, which Celebrity calls on frequently. The distinctive forked mountain on Caladan is also in Norway, located on Kinn Island, north of Bergen.

“The iconic forked rock formation, a hallmark of Caladan, can be found on Kinn Island – perfectly situated between the picturesque ports of Flåm and Geiranger, both staples on Celebrity’s Norwegian itineraries,” wrote Toby Leston, Vice President of Good Relations New York, which represents Celebrity Cruises.

Meanwhile, the Italian countryside was home to the Emperor’s quarters depicted in “Dune,” with most scenes filmed at the Brion Tomb in Altivole. This location is near Venice, Italy, another popular port call for the luxury cruise line.

Norway

“Located near Venice, another popular Celebrity stop, this location offers a glimpse into the heart of the Emperor’s domain – frequented by Florence Pugh and Christopher Walken in the most recent film,” continued Leston.

At the ports, Celebrity Cruises offers a variety of shore excursions that visit the filming locations, including customizable private tours, group sightseeing expeditions, and even flightseeing, where cruisers can take in the views from up above.

That said, most of the Celebrity shore excursions online visit the destinations without orienting around the movie. Big “Dune” fans may prefer to work with a local vendor who offers tours solely focused on the movie, such as through Norway Adventures on the Norwegian Coast.

Celebrity Cruises Offers a Variety of Cruises To Italy and Norway

For Dune lovers, there is no shortage of Celebrity itineraries to choose from in order to visit the iconic filming locations. Between 2024 and 2025, the cruise line is offering 9 Italian itineraries and 19 Norwegian itineraries.

The Italian voyages are all aboard Celebrity Constellation, which can host up to 2,184 guests at a time, as well as nearly 1,000 crew members. The Millennium-class ship, which entered service in 2002, weighs 90,940 gross tons.

Celebrity Constellation’s Italian cruises range from 7 to 11 nights, with the first voyage setting sail from Ravenna, Italy, on May 3, 2024. The 10-night sailing, titled “Best of Italy & Croatia,” calls on Trieste, Italy; Zadar, Croatia; Split, Croatia; Kotor, Montenegro; Dubrovnik, Croatia (overnight); and Amalfi Coast (Salerno), Italy; before concluding in Rome, Italy, on Monday, May 13, 2024.

Celebrity Constellation Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Wangkun Jia)

Celebrity’s Norway cruises are mostly offered onboard the newer, Edge-class, Celebrity Apex, which joined the fleet in 2020, but there are a couple itineraries onboard Celebrity Silhouette and Celebrity Eclipse.

The earliest Norwegian sailing aboard the 2,910-guest Celebrity Apex will embark from Southampton, England, on May 15, 2024. The round-trip 8-night sailing will sail to Bruges, (Zeebrugge), Belgium; Flam, Norway; Geiranger, Norway; Alesund, Norway; and Kristiansand, Norway; before the 130,818-gross ton ship returns to the UK.

Photo Credit: Felix Mizioznikov / Shutterstock.com

Cruises to Norway onboard Celebrity Silhouette, which is one of five Solstice-class ships, range from 7 to 13 nights. The first, an 8-night cruise, will embark from Amsterdam in the Netherlands on May 5, 2024. The 2,886-passenger vessel will sail to Haugesund, Norway; Olden, Norway; Alesund, Norway; Stavanger, Norway; and Oslo, Norway; before concluding in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on May 13, 2024.

Celebrity Eclipse, another Solstice-class vessel that joined the fleet in 2010, will also be offering round-trip Norwegian sailings from Amsterdam, Netherlands, with itineraries ranging from 7 to 13 nights. These itineraries kick off in 2025, with a “Best of Scandinavia” cruise kicking things off on May 9, 2025.

Throughout the 13-night sailing, the 2,852-guest ship will call on Oslo, Norway; Skagen, Denmark; Stockholm, Sweden; Visby, Sweden; Tallinn, Estonia; Helsinki, Finland; and Copenhagen, Denmark; where the ship will make an overnight port stop.