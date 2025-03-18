Popular Cruise Captain Will Helm New Ultra-Luxury Yacht

When Captain Kate McCue announced she was leaving Celebrity Cruises, gasps could be heard around the world.

The hugely popular captain – the first woman to take the helm of a large cruise ship – had spent 22 years aboard 11 Royal Caribbean Group ships, working her way up the rankings from a cadet to a deck officer to a master mariner to a captain.

At the time of her departure, Captain Kate, as she liked to be called, served as the captain of Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Beyond, which accommodated 3,260 passengers and 1,416 crew.

An effervescent and glamourous personality, Captain Kate has amassed a massive following on social media, including over 1 million who watch her voyages and adventures on Instagram.

At the time of her departure, February 24, 2025, Captain Kate said, “I’ve recently had some big life changes, and this just happens to be one of those.”

“Are my sailing days over? Absolutely not!” she continued. “I’ve got too much salt in my veins to leave the sea behind.”

She then kept followers eager for the start of “Captain’s Log: New Seasons!” teasing that something big was coming.



Now, the wait is (almost) over. Captain Kate and Four Seasons Yachts announced on March 18, 2025, that she will be the captain of the luxury hospitality company’s first-ever cruise vessel.

“Captain Kate McCue is the ideal leader to helm Four Seasons I as we embark on this exciting new chapter in luxury yachting,” said Four Seasons’ President, Global Operations, Hotels and Resorts, Rainer Stampfer.

“Her passion for hospitality, commitment to excellence, and trailblazing leadership align perfectly with our vision to reimage the yachting experience,” he continued, exclaiming the company was thrilled to have her aboard.

Captain Kate revealed she is honored to have the opportunity to “shape the Four Seasons Yachts experience from the very first voyage,” suggesting the new vessel will embody the essence of the sea, which she called calm, effortless, and deeply rejuvenating.

“I look forward to doing what I love most – connecting with guests, leading an exceptional crew, and engaging with local communities,” Captain Kate said.

She hinted at what’s to come during her new tenure, adding, “Together with our crew, we’ll craft unforgettable journeys and set new standards in luxury yachting, ensuring every milestone is a celebration of Four Seasons’ legendary service and innovation.”

Launching Luxury at Sea

Four Seasons I, currently under construction at Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, will be the first ship in a joint venture between Four Seasons Yachts and Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings.

Debuting in January 2026, the yacht will feature 95 residential-style suites, including a nearly 10,000-square-foot Funnel Suite with floor-to-ceiling wraparound curved glass windows.

Up to 190 passengers will also find a 1:1 crew-to-guest ratio as Captain Kate and her team of 210 sail Caribbean and Mediterranean itineraries, with 7-day voyages starting at $20,000, not including dining.

Kate McCue Four Seasons Yachts

Captain Kate will use her popularity to take fans and passengers along Four Seasons I’s construction, outfitting, sea trials, and sailings, with her first social media post featuring the personable captain in a hard hat at the shipyard.

“A new build vessel is one thing. A start-up with an incredible prototype is a whole new opportunity to grow with an iconic brand like Four Seasons!” she exclaimed.

Four Seasons I and Captain Kate will take guests on a maiden voyage from Bridgetown, Barbados, to Oranjestad, Aruba, on January 25, 2026.

The itinerary includes calls in Mayreau in St. Vincent and the Grenadines; Marigot Bay and Rodney Bay in St. Lucia; Le Marin, Martinique; and Falmouth, Antigua, with prices starting at $32,500 per suite.

The 34,000-gross-ton yacht will be able to dock in smaller and less-visited ports and marinas, with an array of exotic locales highlighted on its schedule.