Popular Character Breakfast Returning to All Carnival Cruise Ships

For the first time since restarting cruise operations in July 2021, Carnival Cruise Line is bringing back its whimsical “Green Eggs and Ham Breakfast” event featuring The Cat in The Hat and Friends. The once-per-cruise offering will again be available fleetwide from October 1, 2022.

Seuss at Sea Breakfast Returning

Carnival hinted at the return of this popular event several days ago along with other onboard offering changes, but its return has now been confirmed and guests will be able to book this themed breakfast for all cruises departing on Saturday, October 1 or later.

The restart of the colorful and whimsical breakfast event follows shortly after Carnival Cruise Line has resumed other popular dining options that were either closed due to pandemic conditions or staffing shortages that have plagued the cruise industry since the restart.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

Earlier this month, the behind-the-scenes galley tour returned as part of the Chef’s Table dining experience, which had itself been on temporary hiatus from mid-May through late June. Similarly, the afternoon tea event – a popular socializing interlude for many guests – returned to all Carnival ships as of September 6, 2022.

Other dining options that have also recently returned aboard Carnival ships include the full reopening of Cucina del Capitano in early August and the introduction of new onboard drink choices, including hard seltzers and exclusive new lagers.

About the Breakfast

The Green Eggs and Ham Breakfast features much more than just oddly-colored eggs and popular pork products. Also on the menu are brightly colored fruits, gravity-defying fluffy pancakes, funky French toast, “Moose Juice” (orange juice) and “Goose Juice” (apple juice).

Traditional breakfast offerings are also part of the whimsical menu, such as fruit parfaits, omelets, cereal, steak and eggs, coffee, and more – finished with sweet but light desserts appropriate to start the day.

As with other dining venues onboard, guests can order more than one entrée or side if they wish, for no extra cost.

The breakfast is described in quirky rhyme on Carnival’s website: “The Green Eggs and Ham Breakfast with the Cat in the Hat and friends — It’s a mouthful when it’s said, but delicious to enjoy,

whether you’re a mom or a dad, or a girl or a boy!”

Guests of all ages are welcome at the event, which is suitable for every family member. The cost is $7 per person, no matter what age.

Along with a fun and memorable menu, guests at the Green Eggs and Ham Breakfast will also be able to make fun memories by meeting popular Dr. Seuss characters, including The Cat in the Hat, Sam I Am, Thing 1 and Thing 2, and more.

Character appearances may vary by ship, but all guests will have ample photo opportunities if desired.

The entire dining space is also colorfully decorated in bold shades popular with Dr. Seuss illustrations, and photo spots are set up for plenty of fun pics where guests are welcome to use their own cameras to capture each moment.

Dr. Seuss-themed ice carvings, special attire for dining staff, quirky music, and other special surprises make this a fun event for everyone.

How to Join In

The Green Eggs and Ham Breakfast is part of Carnival Cruise Line’s Seuss at Sea partnership, which began in 2013. and has been expanded over the years to include storytimes, character appearances, parades, games, and more.

The delicious dining is only offered once per cruise, typically on the last sea day, and sells out quickly not only because of its fun vibe, but because of its incredibly affordable price.

Depending on the ship’s size and dining space availability, two seatings may be offered to accommodate more guests, but it is best to make reservations as soon as possible so as not to miss out.