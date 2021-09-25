Popular Carnival Cruise Director Rejoins Mardi Gras

The cruise director on a Carnival cruise can make or break the guest’s experience, and everyone will be happy to know that one of the most popular cruise directors in the fleet has returned to Mardi Gras.

Mike Pack Return to Mardi Gras

One of the most famous Carnival Cruise directors, Mike Pack, has returned to the flagship, Mardi Gras. It comes after Pack and his wife Emma Nixon, a former Carnival cruise director, enjoyed time with their new baby.

Chris “The Flying Scotsman” Williams has been covering for pack on the initial Mardi Gras cruises since the ship first debuted with guests from Port Canaveral, Florida, at the end of July 2021. Williams did a great job bringing fun to the new vessel for the first time with new onboard experiences and shows.

Cruise Directors Mike Pack and Chris Williams (Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line)

“Over the last few weeks, I’ve been training and getting familiar with all-things-Mardi Gras, and although I was excited before, it doesn’t compare to how thrilled I am now to be back with our guests and our amazing crew,” said Pack. “I want to thank Chris Williams for his amazing leadership thus far, and the incredible reception our guests have had for Mardi Gras and the ship’s entertainment makes this moment that much more special. Let’s get this party started!”

Pack was initially scheduled to bring out the Mardi Gras, but now that daddy duties are set aside, he’s excited to catch up and know the ship. Pack has already had his first go of the first roller coaster at sea, named BOLT, as seen below:

He’ll spend the days busy making sure guests get to enjoy the ship, including the first seagoing version of the hit game show Family Feud, onboard activities, the award-winning Playlist Productions, and The Punchliner Comedy Club. There is also a wide range of music and performances across Mardi Gras’ six-themed zones.

Mike Pack on Mardi Gras (Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line)

Pack has always pushed to make a difference to the cruise experience and beyond, including his longstanding commitment to Carnival’s charitable partner St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

11 Carnival cruise ships are now back in service, including the 180,000 gross tons Mardi Gras from Port Canaveral. The vessel offers seven-day Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries.

Here is also the complete list of which cruise director is on which Carnival cruise ship, including the vessels that are restarting in the weeks ahead: