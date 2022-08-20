Popular Caribbean Cruise Destination Drops All Travel Requirements

The popular Caribbean cruise destination, St. Kitts, has removed its vaccination and testing requirements for all visitors, effective immediately. Now the islands welcome both vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers without showing proof of a negative test upon entry.

The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis updated its travel requirements on August 15, 2022, for all visitors, including citizens, residents, and international travelers, welcoming all vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers through its Caribbean borders.

Effective immediately, all guests have access to enter the country without proof of a negative COVID-19 test. These travel updates were supported by the guidance of Prime Minister Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, who also serves as Minister of Health.

Ellison “Tommy” Thompson, CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, states, “The removal of entry testing and vaccination requirements comes at a time when traveller confidence is on the rise. The combination of increasing demand and more seamless travel processes will make St. Kitts even more desirable to visitors abroad.”

“We are pleased to communicate the removal of restrictions which would improve the destination’s travel experience,” he added.

Photo Courtesy: St. Kitts Tourism

Additionally, the dual-island nation between the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea, St. Kitts and Nevis, no longer requires guests to quarantine upon arrival, giving guests more travel flexibility.

Read Also: Things to Do in St. Kitts While on a Cruise

Travelers are recommended to follow basic health and safety protocols, such as frequent hand washing and sanitizing, observing physical distancing, and encouraging mask wearing.

All travelers visiting St. Kitts and Nevis must complete and submit an Immigration and Customs ED form that includes a Custom and Border Form.

Previously, those visiting the islands were required to be fully vaccinated and take a COVID test prior to arrival.

St Kitts is home to four ports, but most cruise ships dock in a terminal known as Port Zante, located within walking distance to the capital of St Kitts, Basseterre. The port features two berths with the capacity to hold some of the world’s largest ships.

Charlestown, the capital city of Nevis, holds the island’s principal cruise port. Cruise ships visiting Nevis can anchor at sea and transport passengers to the port’s pier by tender boats.

Cruise Destinations Changing Requirements

In response to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) removal of its voluntary sail program on July 18, the cruise industry has seen a rapid change in protocols for most lines and their destinations, announcing a more relaxed set of requirements as it returns to a state of normalcy.

Photo Credit: bear_productions / Shutterstock

Following the industry’s ease of requirements, Bermuda has recently updated its protocols and regulations. Beginning August 22, 2022, unvaccinated travelers will be able to visit Bermuda again, but all visitors will still be bound to certain testing requirements.

Many additional Caribbean destinations have changed their travel protocols to encourage more visitors for the upcoming cruise season. St. Maarten is currently open to vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers, but a test result is still required for entry for travelers and those who have recovered from COVID within nine months.

U.S. Virgin Islands are also welcoming both vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers, along with St. Lucia, St. Barts, Jamaica, Dominican Republic, and the Cayman Islands. Continue to follow along for more related updates as they rapidly unfold.

It is important to know that guests should still follow the protocols implemented by their cruise line, as requirements via cruises can differ from general travel.