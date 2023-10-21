Popular Beach Club for Cruise Visitors Increasing Prices

A popular beach club in Cozumel is increasing its day pass pricing, which will likely impact prices for cruise ship shore tours as well. Resort visits are a popular choice for many travelers, and for a limited time, prospective visitors can take advantage of current pricing and lock in the savings before rates increase.

Cozumel Beach Club Increasing Prices

The Nachi-Cocom Beach Club & Water Sports Center in Cozumel, Mexico is raising its day pass rate to $69 (USD) per person, beginning November 1, 2023. This is a $10 increase from the current pricing of $59 per person.

These rates are for visitors 16 years and older; children ages 12-15 years are $45, children 4-11 years are $19, and children age 3 and younger are free. There is no indication that any published rates for visitors under age 16 are changing at this time.

Until November 1, however, guests can still purchase an adult pass at the current, lower rate, which could be a significant savings for a family or group visiting the resort. The advance bookings at the original price can be valid for visits from November 1, 2023 through October 31, 2024, giving guests a great opportunity to plan for future cruises.

Cruise Ships in Cozumel, Mexico (Photo Credit: STUDIO MELANGE / Shutterstock)

Travelers who book a visit to Nachi-Cocom can be assured that their value is guaranteed, as the resort offers 100% refunds if a scheduled cruise ship does not visit Cozumel after all. While refunds are not automatically processed, guests can contact the resort to request the refund if their cruise is cancelled or the itinerary is changed.

It should be noted that the prices offered through cruise lines for beach breaks or resort visits are likely to be higher than the individual purchase of day passes directly from the resort.

While cruise lines do not typically mark up entry fees or pass rates, they do bundle tours with provided transportation and may also include other items with a beach break visit, such as a scenic tour or visiting a second location, making the overall price higher than just purchasing a day pass individually.

Visiting Nochi-Cocom

The beach club is located just 8 miles (13 kilometers) from the Puerta Maya cruise ship terminal, and just 12 miles (19 km) from downtown Cozumel, making it a convenient option both for cruise ship tours as well as guests looking for a great beach club to visit even without arranging a tour through their cruise line.

The resort prides itself on being a private and tranquil space, unlike many hotspots in Cozumel where the vibe can be quite energetic. Because Nachi-Cocom limits visitors to no more than 130 per day, the exclusivity is guaranteed and the peaceful nature of the space is assured.

There is plenty to do at the resort, with a wide beach that is cleaned daily along with lounge chairs, an outdoor swimming pool, hammocks, and free Wi-Fi access. Included is an open bar, unlimited soft drinks, and a four-course lunch. Lockers, changing rooms, restrooms, and freshwater outdoor showers are all available.

Beach Club in Cozumel (Photo Credit: eskystudio)

A glass bottom boat snorkeling tour, relaxing beachside massages, and exciting banana boat rides are also available for extra fees. The terms and restrictions vary for each activity.

Various cruise ships offer “Sunset Beach Break” and “All-Inclusive Beach Break” shore tours to local resorts, though it is unclear whether Nochi-Cocom is an official resort partnered with Carnival Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, or other cruise lines that visit Cozumel.

Typically, cruise lines do not disclose exactly which resorts such excursions will use, as the location may vary on different sailings depending on capacity, timing, and other factors.

Guests who arrange their own visit to Nochi-Cocom will want to be sure of the time they need to be back to the cruise ship so they don’t get left in port after the scheduled departure. With the resort so close to the cruise ports, a taxi ride would not take long to return to the terminal – just 15-20 minutes, depending on local traffic.