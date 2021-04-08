P&O Opens New Cruises Including for Future LNG Mega-Ship

P&O Cruises is working hard on a comeback, releasing several new itineraries in one go, including the winter 2022 and early 2023 itineraries. With that, the UK’s biggest cruise line has announced the first cruises for sale onboard its newest vessel Arvia.

Although the build of the newest addition to Carnival Corporation’s LNG fleet is in the early stage of construction at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany, the line has been busy planning a wide range of itineraries.

These include Fly cruises to the Canary Islands, new itineraries for the cruise line in the Caribbean, and a 99-night world cruise onboard Arcadia, an 84,300 gross ton vessel that has spent a lot of time off the English coast during the suspension.

Maiden Season For Arvia in the Caribbean

After her launch in late 2022, Arvia will spend her maiden season doing cruises in the Caribbean from its homeports in Barbados and Antigua. However, the ship will be launched in Europe, sailing a 14-day Canary Islands maiden voyage from Southampton, visiting Madeira, La Palma, Fuerteventura, Tenerife, Madeira, Gran Canaria, and Lanzarote.

Related: Carnival-Owned LNG Ship to Homeport in the Caribbean

After a Christmas and New Years’ cruise in the Canary Islands, the vessel will spend the rest of her inaugural season in the Caribbean, sailing on cruises to Curaçao, Martinique, St Kitts, St Lucia, and St Maarten.

P&O UK also released a wide range of different itineraries for its other vessels. For the first time, P&O will be offering fly-cruises to the Canary Islands, sailing from Tenerife onboard Azura.

P&O Will Be Covering The Globe

No matter where you are next year, you will be able to see a P&O UK ship somewhere, it seems. The cruise line will not just be sailing in the Caribbean and Europe.

Arcadia, the Vista Class ship that was initially planned for Holland America Line, was transferred to Cunard to sail as Queen Victoria and then moved to P&O UK, will sail on a 99-day world cruise.

Also Read: P&O Details UK Sailings That Start in June

The world cruise itinerary will sail from January 3, 2023, and includes calls to Sydney, Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai, Tauranga New Zealand, and Kuala Lumpur (from Port Kelang).

Photo By: P&O Cruises

Fellow adults-only ship Aurora will be sailing on a 65-night circumnavigation of South America which will depart January 6, 2023, spending two days in Rio de Janeiro, Montevideo, San Antonio, and Lima, among many more destinations.

P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said:

“The first holidays on new ship Arvia, exemplifying design excellence and built for sunshine cruising, and our first-ever Canary Islands fly/cruises are just two of the exciting highlights of our winter 2022 programme. We’re all longing to get back to travelling the world so we’re making it as easy as possible to have a P&O Cruises holiday.”

The company’s first LNG-powered vessel, Iona, will remain in Europe for the winter, with itineraries around Spain, Portugal, and the Canary Islands featuring overnight calls in Lisbon or Barcelona as well as European city breaks.

The choice to keep both ships in such different locations has much to do with the design differences P&O UK has incorporated into both vessels. Iona has been designed explicitly for Northern Europe and includes the same three-deck atrium as Carnival’s Mardi Gras.

Rendering Courtesy: P&O Cruises

Worth Reading: New Features Revealed for New Excel-Class Cruise Ship

In the heart of the ship, the company has also added SkyDome – a glass dome that will be a world-first at sea and offer a unique space for relaxing in all weathers and providing entertainment, featuring aerial performers and a wealth of live acts. Arvia has been designed with warm weather in mind,

Arvia, on the other hand, has been designed to travel to the sun all year-round and to maximise views of the ocean and the seashore from everywhere on board.

UK-based guests who have been fully vaccinated can already see Iona in real life as the vessel will be sailing a summer program from the UK.