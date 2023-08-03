P&O Cruises Unveils Lifestyle-Themed Sailings

P&O Cruises is putting the focus on well-being with a set of three, lifestyle-themed itineraries designed to help guests de-stress and recharge. Several health advocates and specialists will be aboard the sailings, offering tips for better overall mind-body health.

Workshops to Focus on Health, Well-Being

P&O Cruises, a line that mainly serves the British market and is one of Carnival Corporation’s nine brands, is answering the call for wellness-themed cruises after a new survey of British citizens found a pervasive lack of self-care among respondents.

The cruise line, on August 3, 2023, announced the special voyages along with its research survey, which revealed that respondents tend to put the needs of others over their own.

The survey, conducted in mid-July, found that, despite being tired, lethargic, feeling stressed and not getting a decent night’s sleep, just one in five Brits (20%) are spending a brief 30 minutes a week on self-care.

The “Wellbeing and Lifestyle” cruises will feature TV celebrity and women’s health advocate Cherry Healey and fashion stylist Kat Farmer.

Cherry Healey

The two will be joined by special guests, including make-up artist Hannah Martin, fitness educator and presenter, Sarah Gorman, and Sam Pelly, a meditation and breath-work coach.

“I’m so thrilled to be bringing everything l’ve learned over the past 15 years working in the wellness space to a series of workshops curated specifically for P&O Cruises guests. From how to get great quality sleep, to the best skin of your life, to knowing which of the latest supplements to take and why, we will be sending people home refreshed, rejuvenated and feeling their absolute best,” said Cherry Healey.

The themed cruises will offer a variety of programs and workshops where guests can interact with and learn from the lifestyle experts.

All Three Voyages Depart From Southampton

All of the themed cruises are 14-night sailings roundtrip from Southampton, UK, and will call at ports in Spain, Portugal, and France.

The first lifestyle cruise departs on January 27, 2024, aboard Iona and calls at Madeira, Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, Seville (from Cádiz) and Lisbon.

The second, also aboard Iona, departs on March 2, 2024, and visits Lisbon (overnight in port), Seville (from Cádiz), Lanzarote, Gran Canaria, Tenerife, and Madeira.

The final theme cruise is scheduled aboard Arvia, with departure on May 12, 2024. The ship will call at La Coruña, Valencia, Marseille, Barcelona, Alicante and Seville (from Cádiz).

P&O Iona Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Karis48 / Shutterstock)

Iona, which launched in 2020, accommodates 5,200 guests, while Arvia joined the P&O Cruises fleet in March 2023. With the same guest capacity as Iona, Arvia is an Excel-class ship and is powered by liquified natural gas (LNG).

Arvia, the newest in the fleet, features 30 dining venues and bars, six theaters and lounges, five pools, and an escape room called Mission Control.

The ship has five cabin and suite categories, with suites providing butler services. Dining options include Sindhu, serving Indian cuisine, 6th Street Diner, offering American specialties, and Epicurean, with a menu inspired by classic British ingredients.

UK Lifestyle Experts Bring Years of Experience

The lifestyle experts and special guests who will accompany the cruises have extensive experience in the wellness community and are likely to be familiar names in the UK.

Healey produces programs for the BBC and is host of the program “10 Years Younger” for Channel 5. She advocates for women’s health and well-being.

Farmer is a UK fashion stylist and author, while Martin is a beauty specialist who has worked with celebrities such as Helen Mirren.

She is the author of the bestselling book “Makeup.” Gorman is a fitness expert with 20 years of experience as a personal trainer, educator, and presenter, and Pelly is a coach for meditation and breathing.