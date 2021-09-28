Search
Cruise NewsP&O Cruises

P&O Cruises Shares First-Look At Arvia’s SkyDome

P&O Cruises reveals a first look at the SkyDome that will feature on the new Arvia cruise ship, arriving in 2022.

By Robert McGillivray

Affiliate Disclaimer

Modified Date:
Arvia SkyDome
Rendering Courtesy: P&O Cruises

P&O Cruises’ newest cruise ship Arvia is still under construction, but more and more details are coming out, giving a glimpse of what we can expect when she sails in December 2022. P&O released a video this week showcasing the retractable SkyDome that is fitted to the ship and the multifunctional area it creates.

Arvia is the sister ship to Iona, which departed on its maiden voyage in August and was the first cruise ship sailing for a UK-based cruise line powered by LNG.

Designed For The Sun

Construction for Arvia started earlier this year in the Meyer Werft in Warnemunde, Germany, with the first steel cut on February 18, 2021. In contrast to her sister Iona, which has been designed with many features that enable the guests to enjoy colder climates, Arvia has been explicitly designed for warmer climates.

The design is not only beautiful. It is also incredibly functional. It allows guests to maximize their time in the sun when she sails her maiden season; during the day, the skydome will be a chilled-out pool environment with deck chairs, a swimming pool, and jacuzzies.

At night the area transforms into a premier entertainment venue with live music, production shows, DJs, and Movies al fresco on the massive SeaScreen.

Arvia SkyDome at Night
Arvia SkyDome at Night (Rendering Courtesy: P&O Cruises)

Martin Francis has designed the retractable SkyDome with engineering works carried out by award-winning British firm Eckersley O’Callaghan. The engineering firm is the same that was involved in constructing the Steve Jobs Theatre in California. Measuring 40.96m by 34.24m (a bit more than 120×90 feet), it first featured on the 2021-launched sister ship Iona.

Sailing December 2022

It’s only 15 months until guests can enjoy everything Arvia has to offer. The vessel will be setting sail to the Canary Islands from Southampton on December 9, 2021. Her first voyage will see the 184,700 gross tons, 5,206 passenger ship cruise to Madeira in Portugal, Tenerife, Las Palmas, and Lanzarote in the Canary Islands, Cadiz, and Sevilla in Spain and Lisbon in Portugal before sailing back to Southampton.

P&O Arvia Cruise Ship
Rendering Courtesy: P&O Cruises

After her first two inaugural voyages, the vessel set sail on her first transatlantic voyage sailing to Saint John’s in Antigua. After a stop in Tenerife, guests will have sunshine all the way to St. Maarten, before another seven stops in the Caribbean. The whole trip will take no less than 22-days on one of the most stunning ships around, departing January 6, 2023.

Also Read: P&O Cruises Will Have Two Ships Sailing the Caribbean By the End of 2021

If you wonder what it’s like to sail on one of the Excel-class ships in Europe, Arvia’s sistership Iona has just started sailing international cruises this week. The ship departed from her homeport of Southampton on a cruise south to Spain and Portugal, stopping in Barcelona, Valencia, Lisbon, and more. Iona will return to Southampton on October 9.

The P&O Cruises flagship will be sailing an alternating itinerary of Spain and Portugal cruises and Canary Island cruises until the end of March 2022, giving guests a warm break from the UK winter. After that, the vessel will commence her cruises to the Norwegian Fjords visiting famous ports like Stavanger and Alesund.

Arvia SkyDome

Feel free to discuss this topic and all things cruise at our new boards. A place where readers can ask questions, help their fellow cruisers and general cruise discussions on cruise lines and ports.

EXPERT CRUISE TIPS & NEWS!

We'll send you weekly newsletters to your inbox with the latest cruise news and tips.

RELATED CRUISE NEWS

Latest Cruise News
Arvia SkyDome

Cruise Hive was established back in 2008 and among the earliest blogs in the industry. Since the start, it's been our aim to provide the latest cruise news covering all the major cruise lines. We make sure cruisers are fully prepared for their cruise vacation with tips on ships and ports. Millions of travelers rely on Cruise Hive in the United States, Europe, Australia, and around the world.

Cruise Hive

CRUISE HIVE LTD © 2008-2021. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Arvia SkyDome
10 Shares
10 Shares
Copy link
CopyCopied