P&O Cruises Shares First-Look At Arvia’s SkyDome

P&O Cruises’ newest cruise ship Arvia is still under construction, but more and more details are coming out, giving a glimpse of what we can expect when she sails in December 2022. P&O released a video this week showcasing the retractable SkyDome that is fitted to the ship and the multifunctional area it creates.

Arvia is the sister ship to Iona, which departed on its maiden voyage in August and was the first cruise ship sailing for a UK-based cruise line powered by LNG.

Designed For The Sun

Construction for Arvia started earlier this year in the Meyer Werft in Warnemunde, Germany, with the first steel cut on February 18, 2021. In contrast to her sister Iona, which has been designed with many features that enable the guests to enjoy colder climates, Arvia has been explicitly designed for warmer climates.

The design is not only beautiful. It is also incredibly functional. It allows guests to maximize their time in the sun when she sails her maiden season; during the day, the skydome will be a chilled-out pool environment with deck chairs, a swimming pool, and jacuzzies.

At night the area transforms into a premier entertainment venue with live music, production shows, DJs, and Movies al fresco on the massive SeaScreen.

Arvia SkyDome at Night (Rendering Courtesy: P&O Cruises)

Martin Francis has designed the retractable SkyDome with engineering works carried out by award-winning British firm Eckersley O’Callaghan. The engineering firm is the same that was involved in constructing the Steve Jobs Theatre in California. Measuring 40.96m by 34.24m (a bit more than 120×90 feet), it first featured on the 2021-launched sister ship Iona.

Sailing December 2022

It’s only 15 months until guests can enjoy everything Arvia has to offer. The vessel will be setting sail to the Canary Islands from Southampton on December 9, 2021. Her first voyage will see the 184,700 gross tons, 5,206 passenger ship cruise to Madeira in Portugal, Tenerife, Las Palmas, and Lanzarote in the Canary Islands, Cadiz, and Sevilla in Spain and Lisbon in Portugal before sailing back to Southampton.

Rendering Courtesy: P&O Cruises

After her first two inaugural voyages, the vessel set sail on her first transatlantic voyage sailing to Saint John’s in Antigua. After a stop in Tenerife, guests will have sunshine all the way to St. Maarten, before another seven stops in the Caribbean. The whole trip will take no less than 22-days on one of the most stunning ships around, departing January 6, 2023.

Also Read: P&O Cruises Will Have Two Ships Sailing the Caribbean By the End of 2021

If you wonder what it’s like to sail on one of the Excel-class ships in Europe, Arvia’s sistership Iona has just started sailing international cruises this week. The ship departed from her homeport of Southampton on a cruise south to Spain and Portugal, stopping in Barcelona, Valencia, Lisbon, and more. Iona will return to Southampton on October 9.

The P&O Cruises flagship will be sailing an alternating itinerary of Spain and Portugal cruises and Canary Island cruises until the end of March 2022, giving guests a warm break from the UK winter. After that, the vessel will commence her cruises to the Norwegian Fjords visiting famous ports like Stavanger and Alesund.