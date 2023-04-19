P&O Cruises Reveals New Ports of Call Plus Ship Anniversary

P&O Cruises, headquartered in Southampton, England, has just unveiled some of the details regarding its new 2025 collection of cruises. The company, which is part of the Carnival Corporation, also provided some insight into Britannia’s 10th anniversary British Isles cruise.

Britannia’s 10-Year Anniversary

The 141,000-ton Britannia, with a capacity for just over 3,600 guests, will be celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2025. The ship, which came out of the Fincantieri yard in Monfalcone, Italy, set off on her maiden voyage in March 2015 and has been the pride of the fleet ever since.

To mark the vessel’s upcoming milestone birthday, P&O Cruises’ impressive-looking flagship will be heading out on a British Isles adventure.

P&O Britannia Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: pixinoo / Shutterstock)

Britannia’s 10th anniversary, 14-night British Isles cruise will include Belfast’s Giant’s Causeway, along with a Liverpool Beatles-themed itinerary. Inside cabin rates begin at £1,179.

New 2025 Cruise Vacations and Early Booking Perks Announced

In addition to Britannia’s UK birthday bash, P&O Cruises also announced a slew of new holidays planned for the 2025 summer season.

Apart from cruises around Scandinavia and the northern reaches of Europe aboard the Meyer Werft-built Aurora, and the LNG-powered (liquified natural gas) 184,000-ton Iona, which was christened in 2021, roughly a year later than planned due to the global pandemic, P&O Cruises will also be offering guests a few perks if they book their summer 2025 holidays before June 5, 2023.

Some of these perks include 10% guest savings and 10% deposit offers, plus third and fourth passengers (per cabin) will be able to sail free of charge. But you have to book passage before June 5, 2023, naturally, to enjoy these savings.

Two New Mediterranean Ports Added to P&O Cruises’ Travel Roster

Toulon, in France, and a visit to Granada Province in Spain via Motril, which is about 62 miles, or 100 km east of Málaga, Spain, are two new Mediterranean destinations that have recently been added to P&O Cruises’ travel roster.

Starting in July 2025, the very new 184,700-ton Arvia, which began its service in August 2022 and was constructed at the Meyer Werft yard in Papenburg, Germany, will be embarking on routes that stop in Toulon, with shore excursions to St Tropez, and Málaga.

Photo Courtesy: P&O Cruises / James Robinson for Christopher Ison

In and near Málaga, guests can head out for shore experiences to the famed Picasso Museum, or else choose to make their way down the narrow, elevated, and suspended (above the river far below) Caminito Del Rey gorge footpath.

Arcadia’s 19-night Mediterranean cruise, on the other hand, will feature a first-time visit to Granada (from Motril), with shore experiences to the exquisite Alhambra Nasrid Dynasty fortress.

The Fincantieri-built Arcadia, which often departs from Southampton to the Mediterranean, Spain, and Portugal, as well as to the Canary Islands, numbers among P&O Cruises’ smaller vessels.

The ship, with 11 passenger decks, is frequently billed as a “chic” boat, perfect for couples, as it offers trips designed exclusively for adults.