P&O Cruises Launches New Onboard App

The UK’s biggest cruise line is getting ready to start sailing again this summer. And as is usual these days, the cruise line has clarified its health regulations onboard, outlining how life onboard will proceed once guests board the ships.

P&O Cruises UK is also launching a new app that guests can use to make life onboard a little easier, although guests should not have to worry as the cruise line also released a new video with Olie Smith that explains in-depth how the new procedures will work.

My Holiday App

The new app the cruise line is launching is similar to the technological advances Princess Cruises is launching. Guests can download the app before or during their time onboard, and it is free to use; even though the app will connect to the internet, guests will not be charged for that usage.

The app will enable guests to pre-book dining times in specific restaurants. As a British cruise line, even queuing has been thought of. The app makes it possible to join a virtual queue for restaurants or other events onboard, where you will be able to arrive exactly when it’s your turn.

My Holiday app will eventually also make it possible to make a reservation for entertainment and shows onboard. For guests who do not plan to bring their own device onboard and want to disconnect, the cruise line will also have a MyHoliday desk on board where guests can do the same things as they would on the app.

P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said:

“The My Holiday app is the tool for guests to plan their activities from anywhere on the ship. Precious and longed-for time on board can therefore be spent getting the very most out of the P&O Cruises holiday experience.”

Photo Via: Meyer Werft

New Procedures To Be Introduced During UK Staycations

New procedures have been introduced onboard to protect guests from COVID-19. Ahead of Britannia’s return to service, the ship has achieved external validation of its health and wellbeing protocols from Bureau Veritas (BV), a world leader in testing, inspection, and certification. Iona’s inspection will be undertaken soon.

Bureau Veritas, president marine and offshore, Matthieu de Tugny said:

“Our passenger ship experts have been supporting P&O Cruises with the verification of health and wellbeing standards to enable a return to service in line with the UK Chamber of Shipping’s guidance and Bureau Veritas guidelines. The ship was exceptionally well prepared and we give full credit to the entire ship’s crew and management. It will be good to see Britannia back in operation.”

For those who want to know which measures have been introduced and how everything onboard will work, the cruise line has made an introductory movie with Olie Smith, the British TV presenter, wine expert, columnist, and author.

Guests will be required inside the terminal before and after boarding and at all times when inside the ship, except when eating or drinking, swimming, exercising, or in the Spa. Outdoors masks are only required when social distancing is not possible.

The UK staycations are available only to those guests who have been fully vaccinated, meaning seven days following the second dose of the currently approved COVID-19 vaccines being administered or fourteen days following the recently approved single-dose Janssen COVID-19 vaccine.

The first UK Staycation onboard Britannia will sail on June 27, while the newest Excel-Class cruise ship Iona will set sail for the first time on August 7.