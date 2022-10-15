P&O Cruises’ Ariva to Offer First-Time Brand Experiences

Cruising its maiden voyage on December 9th, P&O Cruises’ Ariva will offer first-time options, unlike anything the line currently has, such as a dedicated men’s area complete with a barber station, new wellness experiences in the Oasis Spa & Health Club, and new experiential shopping zones.

The Carnival-owned line will receive its newest addition, Ariva, as it anticipatorily arrives in December 2022, sailing a special maiden 14-night Southampton, UK itinerary, making stops in Portugal and Spain.

Ariva’s Latest Brand-First Additions

P&O Cruises’ newest LNG-powered ship, Arvia, will host a number of never before seen firsts for the line including new wellness experiences in the Oasis Spa & Health Club and new experiential shopping zones and retail brands in The Avenue.

With a guest capacity of up to 5,200 passengers, the 16-deck Arvia will also have a first-ever dedicated men’s area complete with a barber station for haircuts and male grooming, with collections from leading brands such as American Crew, Clinique for Men, Barbour Pro, and Clarins for Men.

Offering beauty and grooming services for both women and men, The Salon will have a specialty color bar, advanced technology, luxurious Kérastase hair treatments, and expert technicians.

Image Courtesy: P&O Cruises

With eight individual ocean-view treatment rooms, The Oasis Spa & Health Club’s latest innovations will include a cool room, salt room, and two exclusive wellness suites with bespoke treatments.

Additionally, One of the suites will have a hammam, while another will feature a steam shower, and both will offer private treatment baths with lounging space and light refreshments.

The Oasis Spa treatments will include options such as a deep-tissue Bamboo Massage, Aroma Stone Therapy, or a Restorative Salt Stone Massage, a treatment that uses warm blocks of mineral-rich Himalayan salt.

Another new offering onboard the Excel-class ship will be available through its onboard shopping destination with 900sqm of open-plan retail space, The Avenue, introducing new experimental shopping zones.

The first-time options at The Avenue will include an area showcasing the latest in tech at sea, a ‘design your own’ fine jewelry bar, and Pandora Brilliance showcasing the brand’s new range of lab-produced diamonds.

Image Courtesy: P&O Cruises

It will also hold the first-at-sea Swarovski ‘Wonder Lab’ Concept Store onboard, featuring the latest crystal collections from Swarovski’s new creative director, Giovanna Engelbert.

Guests will also be able to shop 30 additional brands that are new to the fleet, including Rado watches, Floral Street fragrances, Cotswolds Distillery, and 25 alternate sustainable brands such as Skin Regimen and Comfort Zone.

P&O Cruises’ Newest LNG-Powered Ship Offerings

Boasting the latest Evolt 360 body scanning technology, Arvia’s Gym & Health Club will have well-being consultants available to guests and offer classes including Tour de Cycle, Body Sculpt Bootcamp, Pure-Form Pilates and Yoga, and Functional Stretch.

The ship’s photo gallery onboard will offer an exclusive photoshoot with a professional photographer and a new 360 photo booth that captures not only the moment and also its surrounding scenery.

Currently under construction at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany, 184,700 gross ton Ariva will feature entertainment firsts such as an exclusive interactive game show, WaveLength, that will virtually star host Ben Shephard.

In partnering with film producer, Aardman, the ship will offer a broad range of children-geared Wallace & Gromit and Shaun the Sheep-themed activities onboard and additionally host its first-ever high-ropes experience at sea, Altitude Skywalk.

Alongside entertainment-firsts, Arvia will have regionally-inspired restaurants, exclusive menus, and more than 30 restaurants and bars, featuring several exclusive onboard restaurants available nowhere else in the P&O Cruises fleet.