P&O Cruises Adds Extra Onboard Spending Credit

P&O Cruises has unveiled a new promotion, offering passengers up to £520 in onboard spending per balcony cabin on select Mediterranean cruises. The offer is available for new bookings made by July 15, 2024, for voyages departing between June 20, 2024, and October 10, 2026.

Guests can embark directly from Southampton aboard P&O Cruises’ newest ship Arvia, or the flagship Britannia. Alternatively, they can fly to Malta to join Azura for their Mediterranean journey.

One of the highlighted itineraries includes a 14-night Mediterranean cruise on Arvia. This journey, departing from Southampton, England, on June 22, 2025, visits La Coruna, Malaga, Alicante, Barcelona, and Cadiz, Spain, and Toulon, France.

Another option is a 7-night fly-cruise on Azura. Departing from Malta on March 27, 2025, this cruise travels to Piraeus (Athens), Heraklion, and Souda Bay, Greece.

According to P&O Cruises, “The extra onboard spending amount shown is based on two adults sharing a cabin and is combinable with the existing 10% deposit offer.”

The offer is only for the first two guests in a cabin and does not apply to Early Saver or Saver discounts. The onboard spending cannot be exchanged for cash and may only be used in the ships’ shops, bars, photo and art galleries, restaurants, spa, shore experiences booked on board, and Internet packages.

Balcony cabins on P&O Cruises ships range from 142 to 279 square feet, including the balcony.

Ships and Itineraries

P&O Cruises’ 5,200-passenger Arvia, which began sailing in December 2022, is the line’s first Excel-class vessel and features a retractable SkyDome glass roof, mini golf, a unique underwater Escape room on the Arvia II submarine, a high ropes course, and the Headliners Theatre, offering West End-style performances.

The 184,700 gross-ton liquified natural gas-powered ship is currently enjoying the summer in the Mediterranean, calling on ports like Marseille, France; Palma de Mallorca, Spain; and La Spezia, Italy, on roundtrip voyages from Southampton. The ship repositions to the Caribbean from October through March, but bookings can also be made on its April through October sailings in the Med in 2025 and 2026.

P&O Britannia Cruise Ship in the Caribbean (Photo Credit: Dennis MacDonald)

P&O Cruises’ 143,000-gross-ton flagship Britannia also features the Headliners Theatre and the Cookery Club, where any of its 3,647 guests can partake in cooking classes with renowned chefs.

It is currently offering a variety of roundtrip cruises from Southampton, such as its current Spain and France route that calls on Gijon, La Coruna, and Santander, Spain, along with Cherbourg, France. It also visits the Norwegian Fjords and the Canary Islands.

However, the promotion covers only Mediterranean sailings, which visit Cadiz, Ibiza, Palma de Mallorca, Alicante, and Cartagena, Spain, with a stop in Gibraltar.

Azura, a 115,055 gross ton ship that can accommodate up to 3,096 passengers, stands out as a family-friendly ship with dedicated kids’ clubs and family-focused entertainment options, including the Playhouse Theatre and SeaScreen outdoor cinema.

The ship is currently homeported in La Valletta, Malta, and sails mainly Italian and Greek routes, calling in places like Corfu, Mykonos, and Santorini, Greece, and Livorno (Florence/Pisa), Civitavecchia (Rome), and Sicily, Italy. Additional stops include Villefranche (Nice), France; Dubrovnik and Split, Croatia; and Ajaccio, Corsica.

Also repositioning in the winter months (to the Canary Islands), Azura returns to the Med from March through October, including 2025 and 2026.