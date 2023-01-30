P&O Cruise Ship Makes Maiden Call at Popular Caribbean Destination

The Excel-class cruise ship Arvia, operated by UK-based cruise line P&O Cruises, made its maiden call to the island of St Kitts today. This marks a significant milestone in the ship’s successful maiden season in the Caribbean, which began with its departure from Southampton on January 6th, 2023.

Arvia operates 7-day cruises from Barbados to Antigua or Antigua to Barbados, with the option of a 14-day return voyage from either homeport. It has been welcomed with open arms in all ports it has visited so far.

Maiden Call to St. Kitts for Arvia

Arvia was greeted with a warm welcome on her maiden call in the port of St Kitts today, January 30. The 184,700 gross-ton cruise ship was welcomed by officials, Caribbean music and dancers, and locals selling their wares, showcasing the excitement and enthusiasm the Caribbean has for P&O Cruises’ newest LNG-powered Excel-class ship.

“I am pleased to welcome Arvia to St. Kitts on its maiden cruise call,” shared Honourable Marsha T. Henderson, Minister of Tourism. “An inaugural P&O cruise vessel venturing to our destination is a direct result of recently held meetings with P&O in the latter period of 2022.”

“These meetings heavily focused on strengthening our partnerships with the cruise lines to ensure that our industry can continue to thrive and develop. Expanding our cruise-line partnerships is paramount to providing job opportunities for our people, and we continue to take the necessary steps to achieve such.”

Photo Credit: St. Kitts Gov

Arvia‘s maiden call to St. Kitts is a testament to the island’s impressive reputation as a ‘Forbes Magazine top destination to keep on your radar in 2023’. Cruise passengers visiting St Kitts can immerse themselves in the destination’s adventurous excursion tours, such as zip lining, watersports, and rainforest hikes.

Additionally, visitors can experience the island’s rich cultural heritage through historical tours at Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park, Wingfield Estate, and Old Road Rum Distillery, among others.

P&O Cruises, which operates under the Carnival Corporation flag, welcomed Arvia to the fleet on December 23, when she sailed on her maiden voyage.

Warm Welcome in the Caribbean

Since her arrival in the Caribbean, Arvia has been welcomed with open arms to all the ports the vessel has visited. The cruise ship’s maiden call to St Kitt’s followed the successful maiden call to St Lucia on January 18 and the maiden homeport call to Antigua on January 28.

Photo Credit: St. Kitts Gov

Deputy Prime Minister of St Lucia, Allen Chastanet, said during the maiden Caribbean port call: “Seeing the number of guests who disembarked on Arvia’s call to Saint Lucia on Wednesday 18th January 2023 was very encouraging. Over 1800 guests book shore excursions through the cruise ship.”

“Outside of this, over 1000 more people got off the ship to explore our beautiful island and go into the communities for authentic Lucian experiences.”

Arvia maiden homeport call on January 28 in St Johns, Antigua, proved to be a huge success, with more than 700 guests embarking and disembarking the biggest cruise ship to ever homeport on the island. P&O Cruises also reserved a special event for Barbados in March. The ship’s naming ceremony, which will feature some of Britain’s most popular performers and presenters, is set for March 16 in Barbados and will broadcast live online to a global audience.

Arvia‘s sailings from Barbados and Antigua include 7-day and 14-day itineraries, with stops at Tortola, Dominican Republic, St. Maarten, St. Kitts and Nevis, Martinique, and St. Lucia.