Plans Revealed for New Sustainable Las Palmas Cruise Port

Global Ports Holding, the world’s largest cruise port operator, has partnered with SEPCAN S.L. and the Las Palmas Port Authority to reveal its recent plans for its new sustainable development project in the Canary Islands, Las Palmas Project.

Details for Las Palmas Project, featuring a new sustainable terminal building and infrastructure improvement to the Las Palmas Cruise Port, were announced in Malaga, Spain on September 14, 2022.

Las Palmas Project

This past Wednesday, a new sustainable terminal building and infrastructure improvement plan, Las Palmas Project, was revealed for Las Palmas Cruise Port by Global Ports Holding (GPH).

GPH hosted a Las Palmas Project Reveal presentation and cocktail in Malaga, Spain, on September 14 for many cruise executives at the Seatrade Cruise Med event.

Las Palmas Project will be a new sustainable development project for three ports in the Canary Islands: Las Palmas, Fuerteventura, and Lanzarote Cruise Ports between the partnership of SEPCAN S.L., GPH, and the Las Palmas Port Authority.

The official project was announced during the Seatrade event by the President of Puertos del Estado Álvaro Rodríguez Dapena, the President of Las Palmas Port Authority Luis Ibarra, the GPH Chairman and CEO Mehmet Kutman, and the GPH Regional Director West Med & Asia, Javier Rodríguez Sánchez.

Image Courtesy: Global Ports Holdings

The GPH Regional Director West Med & Asia, Javier Rodríguez Sánchez stated, “Today, we are delighted to reveal our latest project of 3 ports in the Canaries. The Las Palmas project is a proof of our continued efforts in sustainability and shows our commitment not only to social benefits but our care for the environment.”

“We look forward to enhance guest experience and cruise operations with the local expertise and global knowledge in the Canaries and we also look forward to continue working in our expansion projects in the region,” Sánchez added.

A concession agreement of three ports in the Canary Islands: Las Palmas, Fuerteventura, and Lanzarote Cruise Ports, was made by Global Ports Holding through Global Ports Canary Islands S.L. (“GPCI”) on August 22 of this year.

This new agreement will begin operations of the three cruise ports on October 2022, with over 650 scheduled calls for the upcoming peak season and featuring a new sustainable terminal building with added infrastructure improvement in the Las Palmas Cruise Port.

The Las Palmas Port Authority President, Luis Ibarra said, “In the last decade, the Port Authority of Las Palmas has invested 45 million euros in infrastructure for cruise operations and a further 20 million euros is planned up to 2026. “

Ibarra commented, “We have reinforced competitiveness and quality in the provision of port services for the demanding cruise traffics. The common project of Global Ports Holding and Ports of Las Palmas is a great development born out of determination, commitment and professionalism.”

Image Courtesy: Global Ports Holdings

The 40-million Euro expansion project will include a 14,400m2 terminal buildout made from sustainable recycled materials, keeping a low carbon footprint and providing smoother transit operations at one of the busiest ports in Spain.

Scheduled to be operational by 2024, Las Palmas Project will host the ability to simultaneously hold the largest cruise ships in the world and a 40-bus capacity with an improved operational structure.

In addition, new retail and food and beverage experiences will be available to guests visiting the enhanced cruise terminal.

Las Palmas Cruise Ports

Las Palmas is located in East-Mid Atlantic at the Canary Islands and is the third busiest cruise destination in Spain, as a popular destination for winter cruising due to its pleasant climate.

The three ports managed by the Las Palmas Port Authority in the Canary Islands are Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura, and Lanzarote.

With opportunities to visit unbeatable scenery, Las Palmas is a popular gateway for guests to explore the area’s offerings, such as volcanic landscapes of craters, gorges, and even mountains up to 1980 meters high.

The busy Western European ports of Las Palmas give travelers opportunities to visit the renowned Playa del Ingles, the desert-like dunes of Maspalomas, and the resort town of Mogan.

In continuing to expand, the current number of ports of GPH in Spain has increased to seven and is available year-round to international guests.