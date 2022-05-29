Plans Approved for Disney Cruise Ship Arrival and Christening in Florida

The much-anticipated Disney Wish is one step closer to welcoming guests, as details have just been released about her planned arrival to her homeport in Florida as well as her christening ceremony and maiden voyage.

The multi-day event will include various ceremonies and special events before the ship sets sail on her first official cruise.

Disney Wish to Arrive in Florida

According to documents approved this week by Port Canaveral commissioners, Disney Wish will have several different celebrations as she officially begins service.

The new ship, the first to join the Disney Cruise Line fleet since the Dream-class Disney Fantasy in 2012, will arrive in Port Canaveral on Monday, June 20, 2022. This arrival and official welcome will be an early morning event, scheduled from 4-7 a.m.

The event will include sites at two locations at the port, Terminal 8 and Terminal 10, which is likely where media personnel will be set up to film and photograph the ship’s first entry into the port. Terminals 8 and 10 are in the north end of the port channel, adjacent to the west turning basin.

Most Disney Cruise Line ships dock at Terminal 8, though Terminal 10 is also occasionally used and will likely be in use more frequently by Disney Cruise Line with Disney Wish joining the fleet.

Fireboats and tugs with a water salute, as well as unspecified “special effects,” are planned to welcome Disney Wish to Port Canaveral for the first time.

Though the 144,000 gross ton ship will be arriving on June 20, she will not welcome guests for more than three weeks.

Photo Courtesy: Disney Cruise Line

Prior to her maiden voyage, Disney Wish will need to take on her regular crew complement of 1,555 international crew members, as well as be fully supplied for her upcoming sailings.

The ship may also enter and exit the port several times to allow pilot operators and navigators to become accustomed to her operation, and there may be limited private sailings for media members, Disney Cruise Line cast member families, travel partners, or other groups, though these are not public sailings and have not been announced or confirmed.

Christening Ceremony Scheduled

The next event of the new ship’s welcome celebration will be her official christening, slated for Wednesday, June 29 at Cruise Terminal 8 in Port Canaveral.

While the exact time for this event has not yet been announced, nor have many details been released, it is sure to be a high-profile ceremony with Disney Cruise Line executives and other dignitaries, port officials, and the ship’s official godmother in attendance.

Photo Courtesy: Meyer Werft

Christening ceremonies often include musical performances, blessings, speeches, and other events to mark the special occasion and start the ship’s service with grace, happiness, and prosperity.

The highlight will be the official naming, which will involve the traditional champagne bottle breakage over the ship’s hull, a time-honored ceremony for all cruise ships.

Rehearsals for the christening are planned in the days leading up to the official event, and Disney Cruise Line has received approval for bleachers, a stage, audio and light towers, video walls, tents, and special effects to be used as part of the event, ensuring that it will be a spectacular and memorable occasion.

Maiden Voyage Set

The last event in the new ship’s official welcome is the sendoff for her maiden voyage, departing Port Canaveral on July 14, 2022. As she sets sail, Disney Wish will be accompanied by fireboats and tug escorts with a water salute, as well as up to 5,555 eager guests who will experience her magic for the very first time.

This first cruise is a 5-night itinerary, visiting Nassau in The Bahamas as well as Disney Cruise Line’s private island, Castaway Cay.

The itinerary also includes two days at sea for guests to experience all the Triton-class vessel has to offer, including its exclusive new shows, outstanding décor, expanded retail options, and enough Disney magic to make every cruise traveler’s wishes come true.