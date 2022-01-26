Pixar Day at Sea Setting Sail on Disney Fantasy in 2023

Fans of Disney’s Pixar films will be thrilled with the new Pixar Day at Sea on limited Disney Fantasy sailings in early 2023. These unique events will bring beloved Pixar characters to life on select 7-night sailings for a full day of immersive fun in the richly creative Pixar worlds.

Disney Introduces Pixar Day at Sea

Disney Cruise Line is amping up a typical day at sea aboard select Disney Fantasy sailings by transforming the day into a Pixar festival. Featuring one-of-a-kind experiences, this day-long celebration will bring to life the beloved Pixar tales of “Toy Story,” “Monsters, Inc.,” “The Incredibles,” “Finding Nemo” and more exclusively for Disney Cruise Line guests.

Photo Courtesy: Disney Cruise Line

While days at sea always involve fun activities, crafts, character meet-and-greets, and other events, these Pixar-themed days will include new, exclusive options for Disney fans.

First, a new, interactive character dining experience hosted by Sheriff Woody, Jesse, and Bullseye from “Toy Story” will kick-start the day with sing-a-longs, cowboy serenades, and all the country breakfast fixins.

Throughout the day, guests will dance, play, and interact with their favorite Pixar pals, including Mike, Sulley, and Boo from “Monsters, Inc.”; Joy and Sadness from “Inside Out”; Dug and Russell from “Up”; and everyone’s favorite supers – Mr. Incredible, Elastigirl, and Frozone from “The Incredibles.”

Photo Courtesy: Disney Cruise Line

A new, unique theatrical experience will bring to life the beloved story of Miguel and his family from “Coco” through live music and puppetry, and guests will be able to have interactive conversations with Crush and their other friends from “Finding Nemo” while dining in Animator’s Palate.

A Pixar film festival, exclusive merchandise, and photo opportunities will also be part of the new celebration.

Setting Sail With Pixar

These special onboard sea day events are planned exclusively aboard Disney Fantasy, the Dream-class vessel that first joined the elite Disney fleet in 2012. Sailing from Port Canaveral, Disney Fantasy offers 3-, 4-, and 7-night voyages. The shorter sailings visit Nassau in the Bahamas, along with a call at Disney Cruise Line’s private destination, Castaway Cay.

The 7-night sailings alternate between Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries. Depending on the sailing, ports of call include Tortola, St. Thomas, San Juan, Cozumel, Grand Cayman, and other popular destinations. Each itinerary also includes Castaway Cay.

Photo Credit: Jen Helton / Shutterstock.com

Pixar Day at Sea is only offered on nine select 7-night sailings in January, February, and March, 2023. To experience all the Pixar fun, guests will need to set sail on one of these dates:

January 7, 21; February 4, 18; March 4 (Eastern Caribbean itinerary)

January 14, 28; February 11, 25 (Western Caribbean itinerary)

The 129,750-gross ton Disney Fantasy has a guest capacity of 2,500 at double occupancy, and can sail with up to 4,000 guests when fully booked. In addition to the Pixar-themed fun, the ship also features the AquaDuck water coaster, the adults-only Quiet Cove Pool, Goofy’s Sports Deck with a miniature golf course, basketball court, and virtual sports simulators, the Buena Vista Theatre, and much more.

Other Disney Theme Days

While Disney Fantasy is sailing the same itineraries in 2022, select 7-night cruises feature special Star Wars Day at Sea events rather than the Pixar theme. The Star Wars events are not planned aboard Disney Fantasy for 2023.

Guests interested in other fun themes can take advantage of Marvel Day at Sea cruises aboard Disney Magic, sailing from Miami. These hero-tastic days are featured on select 5-night Bahamas cruises in early 2022. Disney Dream will be offering Marvel Day at Sea cruises on select 5-night Western Caribbean sailings in early 2023.