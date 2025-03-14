Pier Maintenance Forces Virgin Voyages to Swap Mexico Port

Passengers ready to don sombreros and drink tequila under a Mayan sun on an upcoming Virgin Voyages cruise will now have to swap their plans for Belizean adventures. (Although it’s still possible to drink tequila!)

Due to pier maintenance taking place in Mexico’s Costa Maya, the cruise line’s Scarlet Lady will have to redirect to a nearby port, electing to call in Belize City, 135 nautical miles away.

The change takes place on the 110,000-gross-ton vessel’s March 16, 2025, departure from Miami and affects the 6-night “Western Caribbean Charm” itinerary.

“Due to unforeseen pier maintenance, we will now be visiting Belize City, Belize, instead of Costa Maya, Mexico,” said Virgin Voyages in a message to guests.

The voyage’s first call was to be its only stop in Mexico on March 18.

“We’re sorry you won’t be able to visit Mexico on this voyage, but we know you’ll have a gorgeous day enjoying the vibrant street life and white-sand beaches of Belize City,” the letter continued.

Due to the quick timing of the itinerary change, passengers looking to book shore excursions from the tender port will have to wait to board Scarlet Lady to do so.

Although the cruise line may be working to secure excursions on a port it has yet to feature on its three-vessel lineup, it shouldn’t be too hard as Virgin Voyages appears to be developing a Western Caribbean cruise that will whisk guests to Belize City in the future.

A search on its website indicates Belize City will be a call on its Western Caribbean Charm itineraries, perhaps permanently replacing Costa Maya.

On the docket could be cave tubing at the Caves Branch River, snorkeling at the Belize Barrier Reef – the second largest coral reef system in the world – visiting the Altun Ha Mayan Ruins, or exploring the city’s historical landmarks like St. John’s Cathedral.

The news was met with cheers from many guests on social media, who called the port swap an “upgrade” from Costa Maya.

The ship’s remaining itinerary remains untouched, including stops in Roatan, Honduras, and the cruise line’s exclusive Beach Club at Bimini in the Bahamas on the roundtrip journey that concludes on March 22.

Enhancements Coming to Costa Maya

Costa Maya’s T-shaped pier can accommodate up to four ships simultaneously and officially had four arrivals set for March 18, 2025.

Besides Scarlet Lady, the port is scheduled to welcome Carnival Cruise Line’s Caribbean Jubilee and Carnival Dream on 7- and 6-night sailings, respectively, from Galveston, Texas, and Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas on a 7-night journey from Miami.

None of those cruises, carrying upwards of 5,600 passengers, have made cancellation announcements as of press time.

Photo Credit: byvalet / Shutterstock

While it is unclear what maintenance is being done at Costa Maya’s port this week that is preventing the 2,770-guest Scarlet Lady from docking, the port is set to receive infrastructure enhancements courtesy of Royal Caribbean Group, which acquired the port in September 2024.

The deal, which was inked at nearly $292 million, includes Mahahual land adjacent to the port, where the cruise company intends to build its first Perfect Day Mexico private destination.

The redevelopment project spanning over 220 acres will open in 2027 and join the cruise line’s Perfect Day at CocoCay in the Bahamas as a private destination for Royal Caribbean passengers.