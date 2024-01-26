Passengers Informed of Debarkation Change for Carnival Cruise Ship

Guests aboard Carnival Magic have been informed of a terminal change for their debarkation in PortMiami on Saturday, January 27, 2024.

While the ship will still be arriving on time and to the same port, Carnival Magic will not be docking at the same terminal where she departed for the sailing. Carnival Cruise Line will be providing shuttle service between the terminals if needed.

Terminal Change for Carnival Magic

Carnival Magic is currently sailing a 6-night Eastern Caribbean cruise that departed Miami from Terminal D on Sunday, January 21. The ship has visited Amber Cove, Grand Turk, and Princess Cays, and is scheduled to return to Miami on Saturday, January 27.

Instead of returning to Terminal D at the cruise port, however, Carnival Magic will instead be docking at Terminal F. Guests onboard have been notified of this change so they can plan accordingly for their debarkation.

“When we return to Port Miami, we will be docking at Terminal F instead of Terminal D, where we embarked,” the notification explained.

The two terminals are approximately one-third of a mile apart, depending on exactly which doors guests exit from at Terminal F. This is certainly a walkable distance for most guests, but could be challenging for travelers with a lot of luggage or those who may have mobility concerns.

Photo Credit: Mia2you / Shutterstock

It should be noted that luggage collection will be at Terminal F where the ship docks, and therefore all guests will be carrying all their luggage as they leave the terminal area. Carnival Cruise Line has arranged for a complimentary shuttle service between the two cruise terminals if guests need to use it.

“So, if you have a vehicle parked at Terminal D, complimentary shuttle service will be available to transport you there. You will find the shuttle in bus slots A, B and C outside Terminal F,” the cruise line explained.

The shuttles will only move between the terminals. They will not be driving through parking lots or garages to take passengers directly to their vehicles, but will drop them off in common areas outside Terminal D.

If guests choose to walk from Terminal F to Terminal D, they should remain alert to the busy traffic and cross the street only at designated crosswalks, keeping their group together so everyone remains safe.

Transfers purchased through Carnival Cruise Line will still meet guests at debarkation at Terminal F. Guests who have arranged transportation independently through shuttle services, ride shares, taxis, or family or friends, however, will need to contact their planned rides to alert them about the terminal change.

Photo Credit: JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock

At this time, there is no change to Carnival Magic‘s next sailing, an 8-night Eastern Caribbean cruise. Signage at the cruise port will direct embarking guests to Terminal F.

The 128,000-gross-ton, Dream-class Carnival Magic can welcome 3,690 guests at double occupancy, or as many as 4,724 passengers if fully booked with all berths filled.

Why the Change?

Carnival Cruise Line has not offered details about the need for the terminal change. Five different ships are scheduled for PortMiami on Saturday: Carnival Magic, Carnival Sunrise, MSC Seascape, Norwegian Bliss, and Icon of the Seas for her inaugural sailing.

Because different cruise terminals are equipped to service different ships’ needs, a different ship may need the facilities available at Terminal D, whereas Carnival Magic can be served appropriately at Terminal F.

It is also possible that maintenance or construction work on Terminal D may make it unavailable for use on Saturday, and it is easier to accommodate Carnival Magic at Terminal F. Similarly, work on the roadway or parking areas adjacent to Terminal D could also impact the terminal’s availability for cruise ships.

At this time, no other ships are impacted by terminal changes at PortMiami over the weekend, though such changes are always possible – not just in Miami, but at any cruise homeport. Cruise guests should always remain flexible and prepared for such minor changes to their travel plans, no matter where or when they set sail.