Passengers Can Expect a Unique Carnival Cruise Ship

Carnival Luminosa is the latest ship to join the Carnival Cruise Line fleet, and while the ship has been reimagined to offer Carnival’s signature experiences and Fun Ship vibes, she still retains much of her classic and beloved Italian character.

Carnival Luminosa Still Shows Italian Design

Guests familiar with the ship as the former Costa Luminosa will be happy to know that many of the ship’s unique design elements have remained unchanged, particularly its uniquely Italian flair that sets it apart from other Fun Ships.

“While Carnival Luminosa will feel like a Carnival ship through and through with our signature service and offerings, the ship will offer her own unique features that our guests are going to love,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

Before being renamed Carnival Luminosa, the Vista/Spirit-class ship underwent a significant drydock renovation that brought aboard different Carnival venues and refreshed public spaces, as well as the new Carnival livery hull colors, but did not remove the ship’s Italian elegance.

Still on board are 120 Murano glass light fixtures and chandeliers, soothing colors that reflect a European ambiance, a sunset deck bar perfect for enjoying a drink with stunning views, and one of the fleet’s largest spas spanning across two decks with one of the most expansive thermal areas for extra wellness practices and relaxation.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

Also remaining is a two-deck-high sliding sky dome over the ship’s large pool deck, allowing the area to be used in all types of weather for a variety of activities and new deck games popular with Carnival Cruise Line guests.

Popular Sculpture to Stay

Of special interest is an iconic sculpture in the ship’s 10-deck-high atrium, “Reclining Woman 2004” which was commissioned for Costa Luminosa from world-renowned Colombian artist Fernando Botero.

The sculpture, more than 11 feet in length and weighing nearly one ton, depicts a female figure, daydreaming in a reclining position with a quirky facial expression. She serves as a good luck charm to the ship, her crew, and guests. Botero has crafted similar full-figured “Woman” sculptures that are found in Madrid, Armenia, London, and other locations.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

Onboard Carnival Luminosa, “Reclining Woman 2004” is sure to be a great meeting spot for travelers, as well as a photo hotspot for selfies and group photos. The sculpture may even feature in onboard orientation tours, scavenger hunts, and other activities.

Many of Carnival’s cruise ships have unique focal points, often in central atrium spaces or along the public promenade where they can be enjoyed by all guests, though few are quite as distinctive as “Reclining Woman 2004.”

Enjoying Carnival Luminosa

Carnival Luminosa is currently en route to her new homeport, Brisbane, Australia, with recent position reports showing the ship slowly cruising through Indonesia northwest of Darwin, Australia. The ship is expected to arrive in Brisbane on later this week, but will not embark guests until November 6, 2022.

The first passenger sailing of the updated and reimagined vessel will be a 7-night roundtrip Great Barrier Reef exploration, calling on Airlie Beach, Cairns, Port Douglas, and Willis Island.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

The ship will offer a variety of Australian itineraries through the Down Under summer season, ranging from 3-11 nights.

In April, the ship will reposition via 21-night sailing to Seattle, Washington, as part of Carnival Cruise Line’s Alaska 2023 deployment, before returning to Australia in October 2023.

Carnival Luminosa weighs in at 92,600 gross tons, and can welcome as many as 2,260 guests at double occupancy or up to 2,826 passengers when fully booked.

The ship first entered service as Costa Luminosa in 2009, but is now about to begin a refreshing new life with Carnival Cruise Line.