Passenger Reported Overboard Carnival Cruise Ship Near Ensenada, Mexico

The US Coast Guard has confirmed that a passenger was reported overboard the Carnival Miracle near Ensenada in Mexico. Assets have already been searching the area for several hours on Saturday, December 11.

Search Ongoing for Overboard Passenger

There is developing news coming from the Carnival Miracle, operated by Carnival Cruise Line as a passenger has gone overboard. According to the US Coast Guard, a woman was reported overboard the Spirit-class cruise ship near Ensenada, Mexico.

The passenger was reported overboard on Saturday, and the crew of the Carnival Miracle informed authorities. The Carnival cruise ship has already been operating a search pattern where to woman is believed to have gone into the water.

The Cruise Ship Tracker shows the search pattern that the Carnival cruise ship took before being released by the authorities:

Search Pattern of Carnival Miracle

Holland America Line’s Westerdam cruise ship also assisted in the search after being diverted from her journey back to California. Bothe cruise ships have already been released from the search and the Carnival cruise ship is now docked in Ensenada, Mexico.

Here is the search pattern operated by Westerdam before being released:

Westerdam Search Pattern

The California Costa Guard posted on social media on Saturday, “MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and the Mexican Navy are working together to locate a woman who reportedly went overboard on a cruise ship near Ensenada, Mexico.”

Even though the cruise ships have been allowed to continue on their scheduled routes, assets from the US and Mexico are actively searching for the woman. The search effort is set to continue through Saturday night as confirmed by the Coast Guard:

“#USCG and partner agencies are continuing the search for the woman who reportedly went overboard on a cruise ship near Ensenada, Mexico. The USCGC Forrest Rednour is scheduled to continue the search throughout the night. No further updates at this time.”

Photo By: Andy Newman (Carnival Cruise Line)

Carnival Miracle is currently sailing a short three-day voyage that departed the Port of Long Beach in California on December 9, 2021. The ship spent Saturday at her scheduled call in Ensenada following the search. The vessel will arrive back at the Long Beach Cruise Terminal on Sunday, December 12.

This is developing news and a very fluid situation. Cruise Hive will continue to keep readers updated on confirmed information.

Following her service in Alaska out of Seattle, Washington, the 2,124-passenger Carnival Miracle resumed sailings from Long Beach on September 27, 2021. She will continue to offer three- and four-day sailings for the remainder of the year and joins Carnival Panorama, which is also sailing from the port. Carnival Radiance will join them both from December 13, 2021.