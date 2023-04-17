Parking Fees to Increase at Popular East Coast Cruise Homeport

Guests setting sail from Cape Liberty Cruise Port in New York will be paying more for parking at the terminal from May 1, 2023, as parking fees are set to increase. The daily rate is currently $25, but will increase as of May 1 as the summer cruise season heats up.

New York Cruise Port Parking to Increase

A notice on Cape Liberty Cruise Port’s official website is notifying guests of the upcoming rate increase. “Effective May 1, 2023 the parking rate is $30 per day,” the notice reads.

Prior to May 1, the rate is $25 per day. Rates have not increased at the port in several years, with the last increase in January 2020 raising the rate from $22 per day to the current $25 rate.

Photo Credit: Leonard Zhukovsky / Shutterstock

This latest increase can add a significant amount to travelers’ parking fees for longer sailings, with some sailings from Cape Liberty stretching as long as 9, 11, or 12 nights – for an extra $45, $55, or $60 per vehicle, per cruise.

Larger vehicles, such as motorhomes and recreational vehicles that take up multiple parking spaces, are charged a double rate for the length of their stay.

About Parking at Cape Liberty Cruise Port

The parking lot at Cape Liberty is located just 750 feet from the cruise terminal, making it extremely convenient for cruise travelers who prefer to drive their own vehicles to the cruise port.

Parking is guaranteed without any reservations necessary, and payment is accepted in cash or via credit cards.

Three cruise lines regularly homeport from Cape Liberty – Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and TUI Cruises. Royal Caribbean is the most frequent presence at the port and Voyager of the Seas was the first ship to depart from the new terminal when it opened to cruise passengers in May 2004.

Read Also: Essential Guide on Cape Liberty Cruise Port Parking

The first ship to be impacted by the new parking rate will be Anthem of the Seas, setting sail from Cape Liberty on May 1 for an 11-night transatlantic repositioning cruise as the Quantum-class ship moves to Southampton for her summer season sailing in Europe.

Parking Rates at Other Regional Cruise Ports

Cape Liberty is one of three cruise ports servicing New York, and has the least expensive parking rate.

At both the Brooklyn and Manhattan terminals, parking is $45 per day as of April 1, 2023 – a rate increase from the previous daily rate of $30 for overnight parking at the Brooklyn Terminal and $40 per night at the Manhattan Terminal.

The Manhattan Terminal did previously offer a flat rate of $400 for cruises of 11-14 nights, but that “extended cruise parking” rate is no longer available.

Alternative Parking Options

Guests who want to avoid increased parking rates have a variety of options to still set sail from Cape Liberty Cruise Port.

Rideshare services such as Uber and Lyft can drop passengers at the cruise terminal from origination points of their choice, and other local parking lots may offer lower daily rates with shuttle service to the cruise terminal.

Many local hotels also offer shuttle services to the cruise port and may have special deals for guests to park their vehicles at the hotel before setting sail.

Local cab companies also service Cape Liberty Cruise Port.