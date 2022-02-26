Over One Million Royal Caribbean Guests Have Sailed Since Restart

With twenty-one Royal Caribbean International cruise ships back in operation and the last couple of vessels scheduled to return in the next few months, the cruise line makes decent headway to return to full service.

Since the company returned to operations in the United States a year ago, more than a million guests have sailed onboard the ships. The company brought more than 28,000 crew members back to sea and has managed to stay operational despite many challenges being thrown at it. We look at the numbers and what needs to happen before Royal Caribbean completes its service return.

One Million Guests Aboard Twenty-One Cruise Ships

Since Quantum of the Seas commenced operations in Singapore, more than one million guests have sailed onboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship. While that number may not sound like a big deal, considering the fact that most ships did not start operating en masse until July of 2021, the build-up is quite something.

Freedom of the Seas was the first ship in the fleet to start operations in the United States on July 2, 2021. She sailed from Miami and stopped in Nassau, the Bahamas, and Royal Caribbean’s private island Perfect Day at CocoCay.

At Royal Caribbean’s private island, we start seeing some really incredible numbers. Out of the one million guests that sailed onboard a Royal Caribbean ship, 502,411 guests spent one or two days at Perfect Day at Cococay. This was done during one of the 257 stops at the island.

Over 6,500 zipline rides were enjoyed by guests. There were 80,070 guests who enjoyed the slides, rope lines, and wave pools at Thrill waterpark. The helium-filled balloon ride called Up Up Away has taken more than 1,500 guests over 450 feet above land and sea to see the Bahamas.

The twenty-one cruise ships now in service have embarked more than one million passengers from twenty-four different homeports. They are spread across the Mediterranean, the United Kingdom, the Bahamas, the Caribbean, Singapore, Hong Kong, and the United States.

In exactly one week from now, the cruise line’s newest ship, and the biggest cruise ship in the world, Wonder of the Seas, will start operations.

Photo Credit: Melissa Mayntz

Seven Ships Remaining For Royal Caribbean

Only seven ships remain to bring the fleet up to full operating capacity. These are Wonder of the Seas, starting March 4. Vision of the Seas will return to operations on March 7. After that, the wait is for Spectrum of the Seas, Serenade of the Seas, Rhapsody of the Seas, Voyager of the Seas, and Radiance of the Seas.

Wonder of the Seas will sail her maiden voyage one week from now on March 4, from Port Everglades, Fort Lauderdale. She will remain here during March and April and then reposition for her summer season in Europe. At 236,857 and with space for 5,734 guests, she is the largest cruise ship at sea today.

Vision of the Seas will resume on March 7; departing from Port Everglades, she will sail an 11-day cruise with port calls in Puerto Limon, Costa Rica; Colon, Panama; Cartagena Colombia; Oranjestad, Aruba; and Willemstad Curacao.

In April, Royal Caribbean will be bringing the last ships online, marking the end of twenty-five months of cruise bans.