Over Half of Carnival Corp Fleet Expected Back by End of October

Carnival announces that over half of its fleet across all its cruise brands is on track to be back sailing by the end of October. It comes as eight cruise brands that have been busy moving forward with a gradual restart of operations.

Over 50% of Carnival Fleet Back by End of October

The cruise comeback is well and truly ramping up as over 50% of the Carnival Corporation fleet will be back in service by the end of October. It includes fleets operated by significant lines such as Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, and Costa Cruises. In total, there are eight Carnival brands around the world, with a total of 42 ships restarting operations.

“Based on our initial restart of guest cruise operations across eight brands, it is clear from our guests that there is tremendous confidence in our brands, our health and safety protocols, and the return of cruising as one of the world’s most popular vacations,” said Roger Frizzell, chief communications officer for Carnival Corporation.

Carnival Corp plans for additional ship restarts by the end of the year, and the hope is to have 65% of the fleet back sailing with guests onboard. Here are highlights from each of its brands:

plans to have 13 ships sailing in October and a total of 17 ships by year-end. Princess Cruises plans to have six ships sailing in October, with eight total ships in operation by the end of the year.

plans to have four ships in operation in October, with a total of six ships in operation by the end of the year. Additionally, the brand has announced plans for all 11 ships in its fleet to be in service by spring 2022. Seabourn plans to operate its full fleet by spring 2022, including a new expedition ship with its first sailing in April 2022, totaling six ships in service next year.

plans to have five ships in operation in October, with a total of six ships in operation by the end of the year. AIDA Cruises plans to have eight ships in operation in October, with a total of 10 ships in operation by the end of the year.

plans to have three ships in operation in October, with a total of four ships in operation by the end of the year. Additionally, the brand has announced plans to operate its full fleet by spring 2022. Cunard plans to have two of the three ships in its fleet in operation by the end of the year. Additionally, the brand has announced plans to resume operations with its remaining ship in spring 2022.

Frizzell continues to say, “As the restart of cruising continues to gain momentum and create positive economic activity for people who depend on our industry to make a living, we look forward to serving our guests with more than half our fleet capacity returning in October, while delivering a great guest experience and serving the best interests of public health. Our highest responsibility and top priority remains compliance, environmental protection, and the health, safety and well-being of our guests, our shipboard and shoreside personnel, and the communities we visit.”

Each cruise line is working with the relevant authorities in the countries they operate from to provide protocols that keep guests and crew members safe. Operations are moving forward across the US, Europe, and the UK, but Australia’s situation is not looking as positive. The cruise industry down under remains on hold, and cruise lines have already extended suspensions into mid-January.