Orlando Bloom Counts Down to MSC World America Debut

With just a month to go before MSC Cruises’ new flagship, MSC World America, makes its grand entrance in Miami, one of Hollywood’s biggest swashbucklers is steering the excitement.

Orlando Bloom, who famously held adventurous roles like Will Turner in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” film series and the elf-prince Legolas in “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy, is now showcasing adventures at sea aboard the new World-class ship, arriving on April 9, 2025.

“I’ve always thought the best kind of holiday combines adventure, discovery, and comfort, which is exactly what you get with MSC World America,” said Bloom.

“MSC World America has something for everyone, whether you are into thrilling rides, world-class dining, or immersive entertainment.

“It’s an incredible way to travel, and it makes it easy and accessible for people to explore new places and create unforgettable memories,” he added.

This is why Bloom is touting the six experiences he’s looking forward to enjoying when he steps aboard the MSC World America on April 9, 2025.

Top on his list of things to do? The Cliffhanger, a thrilling over-water swing ride that will dangle riders 164 feet above the ocean.

The first-at-sea ride will be one of the Family Aventura district’s heart-pounding experiences.

For families, the father of two says The Harbour will be the perfect spot. The outdoor oasis will be packed with activities, from an aquapark and an 11-story dry side to a ropes course and thematic playgrounds.

The Harbour is designed for fun in the sun from dawn until dusk – although a shaded rest area will keep little ones from too much sun – complemented by a range of quick and delicious dining options.

For younger guests and families, Bloom also can’t wait to try out the LEGO experiences, which includes the first LEGO parade at sea, along with a LEGO Family Zone and a LEGO Game Show in the Luna Park arena.

Entertainment seekers specifically won’t want to miss “Dirty Dancing in Concert,” says Bloom.

MSC World America Cliffhanger Ride

The unique experience will combine live music and dance with the iconic film, culminating in an after-party that keeps the night alive with the movie’s classic hits.

But for even more late-night thrills, the 216,638-gross-ton vessel will keep the party going at 18 bars and lounges, from The Loft, where adults can take in dueling pianos, comedy shows, and karaoke nights, to the All-Star Sports Bar, offering everything from interactive games to a terrace with spectacular ocean views.

Bloom, who is keen on taking culinary journeys, also says the only Eataly restaurant at sea is on his to-do list.

The menu featuring Italian gastronomy staples will also feature dishes exclusive to MSC World America and be just one of 19 dining venues on board.

Preparing for her Grand Debut

MSC World America will be MSC Cruises’ largest ship to date, accommodating up to 6,762 passengers at full capacity, along with 2,126 crew members.

Recently passing her sea trials on February 19, 2025, the vessel is in its final stages of construction at France’s Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard before crossing the Atlantic Ocean to North America, for which the ship was built to explore.

She will debut at MSC Cruises Terminal in PortMiami on April 9 in a star-studded naming ceremony that will feature Bloom and Drew Barrymore, his co-star in the cruise line’s “Let’s Holiday” ads.

MSC World America Completes Sea Trials

Barrymore will be the ship’s godmother and will wish MSC World America good fortune as she sets sail on a 3-night introductory cruise on April 9. Her maiden voyage to the Eastern Caribbean will follow on April 12.

The vessel will alternate between the Eastern and Western Caribbean on 7-night sailings to either the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico or Mexico and Honduras. All sailings on MSC World America will call in the cruise line’s private MSC Ocean Cay Marine Reserve.