Orkney Islands Backs Plan to Allow Local Levy on Cruise Arrivals

Even in the world’s most remote tourist destinations, governments are looking to derive more revenue from cruise passengers.

That appears to be the case in the Orkney Islands, an archipelago situated off Scotland’s north coast, roughly 150 miles south of the Shetland Islands.

The Orkney Islands Council announced on February 18, 2025 that it supports a Scottish government proposal that would allow local councils to charge a levy on cruise ships calling at the islands’ Kirkwall pier.

The idea of giving local governments the power to charge a levy, which would likely come in the form of a cruise passenger head tax, emerged in the fall of 2024, when the Scottish government began discussions with stakeholder ports.

The legislation needed to grant local councils authority to charge a levy is still a long way off; the Scottish government is preparing to begin a three-month public consultation period, with findings from the outreach campaign expected in May 2025.

“It is understood that once the consultation has concluded and responses have been considered, the Scottish Government will then confirm whether legislation will be progressed to enable a cruise ship levy for local authorities,” said Christie Hartley, team manager for sustainable tourism at Orkney Islands Council.

The Orkney’s main port, Kirkwall, has grown in popularity in recent years as more cruise lines embrace British Isles cruises and itineraries that combine Scotland ports with other destinations in Northern Europe, like Iceland and Norway, for example.

Top sightseeing locations in or near Kirkwall include the ancient Neolithic village of Skara Brae, the St. Magnus Cathedral, and the Highland Park Whisky Distillery. The islands’ cruise season runs from April to early November.

The destination’s popularity draws thousands of daily visitors in the summer high season, with up to 7,000 cruise arrivals on the busiest days.

According to the Orkney Islands Council Harbor Authority, the destination had a record-breaking year in 2024, with 223 ship calls and 213,785 passengers.

“Orkney’s cruise offering is first class, and we recognize that as tourism continues to grow and public sector budgets are stretched, the proceeds of a cruise ship levy could allow local authorities to maintain essential services and infrastructure,” said Heather Woodbridge, leader of Orkney Islands Council.

Cruise Levy Idea Has Surfaced Before in Scotland

This is not the first time that the Orkney Islands and other government units have considered a levy on cruise ships and cruise restrictions. In 2023, the islands raised the idea of arrivals limits following concerns from local residents about the cruise industry’s impact on resources and the economy.

Also in 2023, the Scottish Green Party floated a tax levy on cruise ships calling at any Scotland port, looking to raise funds for local councils.

In the current development, the announcement from the Orkney Islands Council does not include the amount of a levy. However, UK media reports indicate the governmental group is considering a £5 ($6.30 USD) levy on cruise arrivals, raising over £1m ($1.2 million USD) a year.

The first cruise ship scheduled to call at Kirkwall in 2025 is Viking Cruises’ 900-guest Viking Vela, on April 1. AIDA Cruises’ AIDAsol, AIDAbella, and AIDAluna, all with capacity for 2,000 guests, will make calls to the destination, along with the mega-ship MSC Preziosa, an MSC Cruises’ ship that accommodates 4,300 guests.

Other well-known ships will pay calls to Kirkwall, too, including Carnival Cruise Line’s 2,100-guest Carnival Miracle, Oceania Cruises’ 684-guest Sirena, and Princess Cruises’ 3,560-guest Regal Princess.

Several leading expedition ships also will visit the Orkney Islands in 2025, including Ponant’s Le Boreal, and Albatross Expeditions’ Ocean Endeavour, among others.