One Year Until Royal Caribbean’s Colossal New Cruise Ship

Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas, the future biggest cruise ship in history, is taking shape at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland and there is just one year to go.

Company president and CEO Michael Bayley recently shared an aerial picture of the new ship, giving a glimpse of its impressive size and design. It will be setting sail on its maiden voyage from PortMiami precisely one year from now.

One Year Until Icon of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International President and CEO Michael Bayley provided a glimpse into the construction of Icon of the Seas when he shared a new image on his Facebook page, exactly one year before the future largest cruise ship in the world will set sail for the first time.

Icon of the Seas is under construction at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland, and despite the cold weather, the ship is already looking spectacular.

The interior outfitting of Icon of the Seas is now underway and the onboard venues will begin to take shape, which should all be completed in time for delivery, before the maiden voyage.

Photo Courtesy: Meyer Turku Shipyard

The new image of the Icon of the Seas reveals the colossal size of the vessel and its parabolic bow design. The hull’s shape is specifically designed to increase overall stability and provide a smoother ride on high seas. The next step in the process is the sea trials, which are expected to begin in May or June 2023.

This will be a crucial stage in the ship’s development, as it will undergo a series of tests to ensure that it meets the high standards set by Royal Caribbean. The sea trials will also give the ship’s crew an opportunity to become familiar with the vessel and its systems before it sets sail.

Icon of the Seas floated out for the first time on December 9 and is on track to start sailing in late 2023. The ship will be the cruise line’s first LNG-powered ship in its fleet, demonstrating Royal Caribbean’s commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility. She has also been named the most anticipated new cruise ship.

A Closer Look at Icon of the Seas

On January 27, 2024, Icon of the Seas will set sail for the first time from Miami, Florida to the Eastern Caribbean with stops in St. Kitts, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and PerfectDay at CocoCay.

The ship will be bigger than the current largest cruise ship in the world, Wonder of the Seas, and able to hold up to 7,600 passengers. Measuring 1,198 feet long and 250,800 gross tons, Icon of the Seas will be a sight to behold.

The ship will offer 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries, including stops in Phillipsburg, St Maarten; Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas; Roatan, Honduras; Costa Maya, Mexico; and Cozumel, Mexico.

Render Courtesy: Royal Caribbean

Icon will offer guests the biggest pool at sea and the biggest waterpark at sea. The ship’s Chill Island Neighborhood on Deck 15 will feature the Royal Bay, a stunning pool area complete with various pools, hot tubs, and lounging areas.

But that’s not all – the cruise ship will also feature Category 6, a brand-new waterpark that will offer guests a variety of exciting water slides and activities.

The waterpark will include six water slides in total, including Frightening Bolt: The tallest drop slide at sea; Pressure Drop, The first open freefall slide at sea; Hurricane Hunter, The first family raft slide at sea; and several more.

Icon of the Seas will also be the first ship in the Royal Caribbean International fleet to feature a baby-blue hull, a departure from the pure white hulls on its other cruise ships.

With a year to go until its maiden voyage, the anticipation for Icon of the Seas is only going to continue to grow as the vessel continues to take shape and more details are revealed.