One of World’s Largest Cruise Ships to Be Featured in TV Show

Royal Caribbean International’s popular Harmony of the Seas cruise ship will be featured in two upcoming episodes of “Cruising with Susan Calman,” a popular travel show that explores first-hand experiences with the Scottish comedian and television presenter. The episodes will explore various Mediterranean ports of call, as well as all the ship has to offer.

Harmony of the Seas on Television

The two episodes of “Cruising with Susan Calman” will air on BBC’s Channel 5 on Friday, April 15 and Friday, April 22, each at 8 p.m. Each episode in an hour long, and sets sail with Harmony of the Seas from Barcelona to several iconic European destinations, including Palma de Mallorca, Rome, and Naples.

“We were so pleased to welcome Susan and her team on board Harmony and give her a taste of the fun to be had with Royal Caribbean while in the Mediterranean,” said Ben Bouldin, vice president, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Royal Caribbean International. “I hope these episodes will inspire new and returning guests to book a getaway with us this summer.”

Photo Courtesy: Royal Caribbean

Along the way, Calman will explore historic Roman sights including the famous Spanish Steps, kayak around Mallorca’s glistening coastline, and make a traditional Napoleon pizza in the heart of Naples – all popular experiences available through Royal Caribbean’s shore tours.

Furthermore, the show will also highlight the amazing features of the Oasis-class vessel. From scaling one of the two 40-foot-tall rock climbing walls and catching waves on the FlowRider surf simulator to quenching her thirst with a drink served by robots at the Bionic Bar, Calman showcases her first-hand experience of a signature Royal Caribbean holiday.

Harmony of the Seas is one of the world’s largest cruise ships, weighing in at 226,963 gross tons and measuring 1,188 feet long and 217 feet wide. The ship has a guest capacity of 5,479 guests at double occupancy, and up to 6,780 passengers when fully booked.

Royal Caribbean’s Summer 2022 European Cruises

While the show was filmed previously and Harmony of the Seas is no longer sailing in the Mediterranean, Royal Caribbean International does have a number of ships offering Mediterranean and European itineraries this summer.

Photo Credit: GERARD BOTTINO / Shutterstock

“This summer, holidaymakers can have their pick of eight incredible ships cruising in Europe, including our newest Oasis Class ship, Wonder of the Seas, in Barcelona,” Bouldin said.

Wonder of the Seas is the largest ship in the world and a sister ship to Harmony of the Seas. From May through October, 2022, she will be offering 7-night roundtrip Mediterranean sailings embarking from either Barcelona or Rome.

Other Royal Caribbean ships based in Europe for the summer 2022 season include:

Anthem of the Seas sailing from Southampton, offering Norwegian Fjord, Mediterranean Cities, Discover The Canaries, and other itineraries

Brilliance of the Seas sailing from Ravenna, Italy with 7-night Greek Isles and Greece/Croatia itineraries

Jewel of the Seas based primarily in Amsterdam for Iceland, British Isles, Arctic Circle, and other unique sailings

Odyssey of the Seas sailing from Rome for Greek Isles and Holy Land cruises of varying lengths and itineraries

sailing from Rome for Greek Isles and Holy Land cruises of varying lengths and itineraries Rhapsody of the Seas sailing from several embarkation ports throughout the summer, and from August 18 homeported in Haifa, Israel for Greek Isles and Cyprus sailings

Vision of the Seas sailing from Barcelona on a range of itineraries, including Greek Isles, Western Mediterranean, and France

Voyager of the Seas from Copenhagen and Stockholm, offering Scandinavia Northern Europe exploration options

Meanwhile, Harmony of the Seas is sailing 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries from Port Canaveral this summer, visiting popular tropical ports of call as well as the cruise line’s private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay.