One of Carnival’s Cruise Brands to Homeport in Barbados

More cruises from the Caribbean are becoming available as Carnival Corporations ultra-luxury operator Seabourn announces cruises homeporting in the beautiful island of Barbados starting in July 2021.

The line is still in the planning stages with the government on the exact details; however, cruises will be roundtrip from Barbados’ capital of Bridgetown, sailing onboard the line’s Seabourn Odyssey and have gone up for sale on April 21.

Seven-Day Roundtrip

Seabourn Odyssey will operate 7-day cruises from Barbados to destinations in the Southern Caribbean, including Antigua, the British Virgin Islands, Dominica, Grenada, St. Lucia, St. Maarten, and St. Kitts. Cruises will begin on July 18, 2021.

Travelers can book voyages between Windward and Leeward Islands in the Caribbean Sea. Also, there is a 14-day option that combines two distinct 7-day itineraries. Additional port calls on itineraries that the cruise line released earlier for Fall 2021 sailings will call in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Guadeloupe, and Martinique.

Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn:

“We are grateful to be working in concert with the Government of Barbados to restart tourism in Barbados and the Caribbean Sea. The entire Seabourn family is energized to provide our award-winning service, dining and entertainment on board Seabourn Odyssey starting again this July.”

Seabourn Odyssey was one of the most luxurious vessels at sea when it was launched in 2009. The vessel is 32,346 gross tons and measures 200 meters in length. There is space onboard for 450 guests, against a total of 335 crew members.

Photo Credit: GEORGE STAMATIS / Shutterstock.com

Fully Loaded Voyages

The line has ensured guests will not be bored on the 7-day trips. Itineraries include the line’s famous “Caviar in the Surf” where Seabourn team members wade through turquoise water to serve chilled caviar and Champagne.

Other events include a barbeque lunch featuring grilled lobster, fresh fruit, and other delicious dishes. The line will also open its marina, where the ship’s staff treats guests to an afternoon of active watersports operated directly from a platform on the back of the ship.

It looks like Barbados is all set to receive tourism back to its shores, as reiterated by Sen. the Hon. Lisa Cummins, Minister of Tourism and International Transport for Barbados:

“We look forward to welcoming Seabourn back to our shores and are pleased with the outlook for the restart of the cruise industry. Safe travel is our priority, and placing vaccinations and other key public health travel protocols at the core of our cruise industry restart will not only restore traveler confidence, but also offer comfort to visitors and Barbadians alike.”

Any guest fully vaccinated against COVID-19 who has been vaccinated at least 14 days following the first or second dose (for those vaccines requiring two doses) is eligible to travel on this series of voyages. Proof of vaccination will be required.

Second Seabourn Vessel Scheduled So Far

The cruises from Barbados onboard Seabourn Odyssey are the cruise line’s second set of voyages announced for the restart of cruises. Earlier the line announced cruises in the Mediterranean onboard Seabourn Ovation.

The vessel will sail on two separate cruises from the Greek isles this summer roundtrip out of Athens (Piraeus) beginning July 3, 2021.

Seabourn cruises onboard its newest vessel will have gone on sale on April 12. Guests have the choice of two separate itineraries, which can be booked individually, while guests can also opt for longer 14-day head-to-head voyages.

Carnival Corporation now has resumption plans for Seabourn Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, P&O UK, Costa Cruises, and AIDA. The wait is now for Holland America Cruise Line, P&O Australia, and of course, Carnival Cruise Line.