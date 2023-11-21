Oceania’s Marina Dry Dock to Add New Dining Venues

Oceania Cruises announced a major refurbishment is on the horizon for Marina, the last of its ships to undergo the line’s comprehensive upgrade program.

Marina will enter dry dock in May 2024 and emerge with three new dining venues and a refresh of the line’s signature Polo Grill steakhouse, among other improvements.

Major Refit Planned For Oceania Cruises’ Marina

Oceania Cruises’ 1,250-guest Marina, a ship that entered service in 2011, will receive an “all-encompassing” refit during a May 2024 dry dock. The cruise line, operated by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, is known as a culinary-focused brand, so it is no wonder that Marina’s upgrades will feature three new dining options.

Aquamar Kitchen, a venue that debuted on the line’s newest ship, Vista, which entered service in May 2023, will be added to Marina. Its wellness-inspired menus will be offered for breakfast and lunch, featuring dishes such as healthy smoothies, salads, wraps, tacos, and sandwiches. Beverage choices will include non-alcoholic wines and spirits.

After Aquamar Kitchen is introduced, the ship will offer its signature pairing dinners in Privee, a private dining space, rather than in La Reserve.

“Marina is a ship designed by foodies, built by foodies, for foodies. We are renowned for serving the Finest Cuisine at Sea, and this is not just a tagline, it is a mantra which we have built the business around,” said Frank A. Del Rio, president of Oceania Cruises.

“This refresh of Marina will see her updated to offer three exciting new dining venues. We are especially thrilled to expand the Aquamar Kitchen concept to Marina, following its incredible reception from guests since it was unveiled aboard Vista in May,” added Del Rio.

Marina Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Nancy Pauwels)

Along with Aquamar Kitchen, Marina will also offer Italian specialties for dinner at an al fresco trattoria in the space occupied by Waves Grill. The venue currently operates mainly as a lunch spot near the swimming pool, serving burgers, sandwiches, and a range of desserts. Following the refit, Waves Grill will provide nightly service, featuring cuisines such as pizza, grilled items, chicken wings, salads, focaccia and burrata, among other dishes.

The third dining option that Marina will introduce is an all-day ice cream parlor on the pool deck. Various ice cream treats will be offered, plus milkshakes and smoothies.

The ship’s classic steakhouse, Polo Grill, will be spiffed up with new carpeting, window treatments, and furnishings. Elsewhere on the ship, penthouse suites will be entirely upgraded with new furniture, carpets, and upholstery. Bathrooms will be restyled with Italian marble and over-sized showers.

Public spaces such as the Grand Dining Room, the library, and two lounges, Martinis and Horizons, will get new carpets and upgrades to upholstery.

Summer 2024 Sailings Highlight Northern Europe

Marina will complete her dry dock with a debut on May 18, 2024, ready to sail a summer series of Europe and Northern Europe itineraries. Cruise highlights include a 20-day sailing from Oslo to Copenhagen on July 6, with calls in Scandinavia and in the Baltics, plus Norway’s fjords.

A longer cruise, at 44 days, sails roundtrip from London on July 16 and visits Gothenburg, Visby, and Stockholm, Sweden; Kiel and Berlin, Germany; Ronnie and Copenhagen, Denmark; Klaipeda, Lithuania; Gdynia, Poland; and Oslo, Bergen, and the Lofoten Islands, Norway, among other destinations.

Marina offers four suite categories: Owner’s, Vista, Oceania, and Penthouse, plus Veranda and Concierge Level Veranda. Oceania Cruises currently operates seven ships and has an eighth ship, Allura, under construction and due to enter service in 2025.