Oceania Takes Delivery of New Ship and Reveals Leadership Crew

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Miami-based Oceania Cruises has taken delivery of its latest ship, Vista, while simultaneously unveiling the vessel’s shipboard leadership group.

Vista Set to Visit Different Global Destinations During First Year at Sea

Oceania Cruises has just taken delivery of its newest addition, the 791-foot-long Allura Class Vista, built by Fincantieri in Genoa, Italy. The new vessel comes with some brilliant new accommodation and dining bonuses.

“We could not have built such an exceptional ship without the close partnership enjoyed with Fincantieri…” Frank A. Del Rio, Oceania Cruises’ President, commented. “From the smallest of design details to the largest per capita galley at sea, Vista is a marvel that will be enjoyed by guests for decades to come.”

Oceania Vista Delivery (Photo Courtesy: Oceania Cruises)

This 67,000-ton Vista, with a capacity for 1,200 guests, features the roomiest standard staterooms available on any ship and also introduces three novel dining concepts, all of which should go over well with guests interested in longer port calls.

Accommodation and dining extras are big selling points for Oceania Cruises, which focuses on well-appointed, chic cruising experiences, along with a bevy of gourmet gastronomic choices. The cruise line also tends to emphasize longer port and overnight stays, giving passengers more time to get to explore various destinations.

Vista’s Inaugural Season

During its inaugural season, Vista, with six passenger decks, will explore destinations all over the planet, including the British Isles, Canada, the Mediterranean, Mexico, the Panama Canal, and the Holy Lands.

The ship’s exceptional service ratio of two staff members per three guests should ensure lots of personalized attention for each and every holidaymaker booking with the cruise line as well.

Oceania Vista Cruise Ship (Render Courtesy: Oceania Cruises)

Limited staterooms are still available despite high demand for the ship’s inaugural Mediterranean summer season. The vessel’s christening will take place on May 8, 2023, in Valletta, Malta, with Italian-American chef and author Giada De Laurentiis conducting the christening ceremony.

Vista’s 11 Dining Options and Entertainment

Vista will provide its guests with many wonderful epicurean experiences. The ship boasts 11 culinary venues, including three new concepts: Ember (American food), Aquamar Kitchen (wellness-focused cuisine), and The Bakery at Baristas, with the latter serving delicious French and Italian baked goods.

The ship will also feature a creative mixology program, as well as Broadway-level entertainment with popular songs and contemporary dance numbers choreographed by Britt Stewart, known for her work on “Dancing with the Stars.”

Vista’s Inaugural Leadership Team

Oceania Cruises has also announced Vista’s new leadership team, which will lead the 800 crew members running the vessel and provide passengers with world-class destination-based cruise holidays.

Some notable members of the new team include Captain Luca Manzi, who has over three decades of experience, including serving as a lieutenant in the Italian Navy and overseeing cargo ships.

Staff Captain Edgardo Cossu, originally from Camogli, Italy, has sailed around the globe on cargo and cruise ships, and brings a wealth of knowledge to his role, while cruise director Paul Baya, originally from Hastings-on-Hudson, New York, has decades of shipboard experience, which should help him provide plenty of entertainment options for Vista’s guests.

All in all, Vista’s first year at sea promises to be a varied and pleasurable one, with the ship visiting many different ports of call across the globe.