Oceania Reveals New Details On First Allura-Class Ship

Oceania Cruises, the Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings-owned luxury cruise operator, has revealed new details for the two newest vessels, which will be built by Italian shipbuilders Fincantieri.

The cruise line unveiled the lounges, bars, and wellness facilities onboard Vista. The vessel is the first of two ships that are scheduled to be built by the cruise line.

Designed for Luxury Experiences

Vista will be one of the most luxurious yet comfortable and cozy ships afloat when released in 2023. The 1,200 guests who will be sailing onboard the 67,000 tonnes ship will have a wide variety of comfortable, social, recreational, and wellness-based spaces on six of the eleven decks available for passenger use.

The Grand Staircase (Render Courtesy: Oceania Cruises)

According to Bob Binder, the President & CEO of Oceania Cruises, the vessel has been designed with luxury and exploration in mind:

“Our guests have a passion for new experiences and destinations while also loving to travel to familiar places and seeing them from new directions. That drove every aspect of designing Vista, to present a sense of familiarity imbued with unique elements and fresh perspectives.”

Guests will have large and open spaces and cozy and quiet areas throughout the vessel that will suit everyone equally. This can be seen specifically in the pool deck. Most cruise lines will go over the top with slides and action-packed fun; Oceania has designed the pool deck with tranquility in mind.

Guests can enjoy private cabanas, relax on the luxury sunbeds, enjoy a bite to eat at the pool bar or relax in the pool and jacuzzis.

Sailing Early 2023

Those wishing to take a cruise on Oceania’s newest addition will have to wait a while longer. Vista will be sailing for the first time in early 2023. The cruise line is also planning to launch a sister ship to Vista in 2025, Fincantieri S.p. A. will build both ships in Italy, and cruises will go on sale later this year, in September 2021.

The cruise line plans to reveal more about the new ship in the upcoming weeks when the line will reveal the onboard restaurants and the suites and staterooms.

Oceania has announced it will start operating cruises later this year for those who cannot wait for the newest arrival.

Rendering Courtesy: Oceania Cruises

Where is Oceania Cruising This Year?

For now, the cruise line has only scheduled Marina in August of this year. Marina will be the first vessel to sail again since the line ceased operations early last year. Marina will sail in the Baltic sea on a cruise departing from Copenhagen and sailing to Stockholm.

Also Read: Oceania Cruises to Restart Operations in August

Ports of call include Rostock in Germany, Tallinn, Estonia, St. Petersburg, Russia, Helsinki, Finland, and much more. The vessel will then be making its way down to Southern Europe on cruises to Amsterdam and Lisbon, calling in the UK, Ireland, France, Spain, and Portugal.

The next vessel to sail for the cruise line is currently scheduled to be Insignia, which will sail in June of next year. Whether or not the cruise line intends to add winter itineraries soon remains unclear at this time. However, check Cruise Hive for further updates.