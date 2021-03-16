Oceania Reveals First Allura Class and Cancels More Cruises

It’s a double-edged sword for Oceania Cruises today. While the line announced the name of the first of two Allura-class ships, the line also announced further voyages’ cancelations. The cancelation comes as the entire global operation of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings postpones voyages through June 30, 2021.

New Vista Cruise Ship Revealed

Oceania has named its newest vessel Vista, a name representing the company looking forward to the future towards brighter times. According to President and CEO Bob Binder, the newest vessel will be a representation of Oceania Cruises as a whole:

“Oceania Cruises is an innovative and ever-evolving brand. We are always looking over the horizon, and Vista represents our view to the future.”

Renowned Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri will build the Allura Class of ships, of which Vista is the first one. Vista will have space for 1,200 guests and come in at 67,000 gross tons. This will make Vista a little heavier than MS Riviera and MS Marina; Vista will carry 50 guests less at double occupancy.

Rendering Courtesy: Oceania Cruises

Vista will be the companies seventh vessel, and she will sail for the first time in 2023, while a sister ship will sail from 2025 onwards.

Vista will feature the finest cuisine at sea, highly individualized service with two staff members for every three guests, a warm and inviting atmosphere as a result of the vessel’s exciting residential decor, and introduce various distinctive firsts for the brand in the realms of dining and guest experience.

The vessel will feature several dramatic and glamorous public spaces, such as The Grand Dining Room, which soars almost two decks in height.

Vista’s Grand Dining Room (Photo Courtesy: Oceania Cruises)

The cruise line from May 2021 will reveal other public spaces such as the nine fine dining locations and the spacious residential-inspired suites and staterooms. The first voyages will go on sale in September 2021.

The Other Side

While it’s great to see the confidence many cruise lines have in the future, including Oceania cruises, the current reality is somewhat different. As it stands today, Oceania cruises have had to cancel more voyages later this year.

he cruise line said it would be canceling voyages further into the year, with June 30, 2021, now set as a tentative restart date for global cruises onboard the Oceania Ships.

The announcement comes as parent company Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings announced further postponements for all of its brands, including Norwegian Cruise Line and Regent Seven Seas.

With these further postponements, Oceania Cruises might be hoping that the vaccination rollout continues to go smoothly, and by the time cruises do resume; most guests will have been immunized.

All guests who have reservations for any cruises before June 30 will receive a full refund if they are under deposits or final payment with a credit card, check, or bank wire automatically.

Also Read: When Will Cruises Resume in 2021?

If a reservation has been deposited or paid in full utilizing a previously issued Future Cruise Credit, Future Cruise Credit will be re-issued for the amount applied.

Oceania Cruises have had a few busy weeks lately. The line announced the record-breaking sales when on March 3, it opened its 2022-2023 Tropics and Exotics Collection for sale to the public. These voyages combined produced a record-breaking day for Oceania Cruises as it took the most bookings in its 18-year history on a single day. In February, the line announced its 180-day world voyage sold out within one day.

What is sure is that Vista will indeed be a ship to be looking forward to. With the reputation that NCLH has been building up with releasing great vessels in the last few years, Vista will surely be another stunning addition.